Invesco exits FBD with sale of stake to Protector

FBD shares rose as much as 13pc on the news

Invesco has been confirmed as the seller of the large block of FBD shares purchased by Norwegian insurance group Protector Forsikring earlier in the week, making it instantly one of the largest shareholders in the company.

FBD disclosed in a stockmarket filing yesterday morning that the major American pensions and investment firm, which has $1.35trn (€1.12) in assets under management, had sold down its entire 6pc stake in the Irish insurer.

Prior to selling, Invesco had been the fourth-largest shareholder in FBD Group, behind M&G and the two farmers’ investment vehicles, Farmers Business Development plc and FBD Trust.

It is understood that Invesco decided to exit its position after becoming frustrated with the company’s failure to pay regular dividends.

Market sources said several significant shareholders had run out of patience waiting from the resumption of normal dividends from FBD while it took nearly a year to resolve tens of millions of euro in business interruption claims arising from the pandemic.

FBD notified the stock market this week that two large investors in the company – Fidelity and M&G – had reduced their holdings in the first quarter of the year.

M&G took its position from 7.4pc of the company to 6.96pc. Fidelity, however, substantially cut its holding from 5.2pc to below 3pc, the level requiring notification to the stockmarket.

Fidelity had been FBD’s sixth-largest shareholder at the end of last year. M&G remains the third largest.

It is not known who the buyers were, but market sources have said as income investors sell, value investors are rotating in to the stock.

FBD shares surged as much as 13pc on Thursday after Protector revealed it had become one of the largest shareholders in the company.

That much buying interest suggested the market sensed a possible takeover approach.

But the Norwegian insurance group said it was not preparing a bid for FBD and took a 6.3pc stake purely for investment, rather than strategic, purposes.

Protector Forsikring’s chief investment officer Dag Marius Nereng told the Irish Independent that Protector paid about €7.20 a share for its FBD stake and was happy to have been able to acquire a substantial holding in the business.

He said he had spoken to FBD management before taking the stake and was confident of the company’s longer term prospects.

“We like the market position and we like the track record of the company,” he said.

Protector has a highly concentrated portfolio of investments in undervalued businesses with good capital growth prospects.

The insurer deploys its investment fund more along the lines of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway than a typical European insurance company.

Further stakebuilding would be consistent for the company, which typically builds large positions in the companies it buys, according to a presentation it gave to investors last month.

Protector has taken ownership positions of between 30pc and 50pc in its top five equity holdings, suggesting it buys for the long term and seeks major influence over its investments.



















