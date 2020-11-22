| 4.1°C Dublin

Interview: Trapped inside a Chinese riddle

 

Tara O&rsquo;Halloran with her children Amber (11), Isabella (9), Scarlett (7) and Ben (13) at home in Dublin last week. Photo: Fergal Phillips Expand

Tara O&rsquo;Halloran with her children Amber (11), Isabella (9), Scarlett (7) and Ben (13) at home in Dublin last week. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Tara O’Halloran with her children Amber (11), Isabella (9), Scarlett (7) and Ben (13) at home in Dublin last week. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Fearghal O'Connor

In an apartment in Shanghai a mobile phone has been ringing incessantly for almost a week.

Richard O'Halloran, who lives there in enforced exile, has stopped picking up. He has had enough.

The senior Irish aviation leasing executive has been barred for almost two years now by a Chinese court from leaving that country.

