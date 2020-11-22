Interview: Trapped inside a Chinese riddle

In an apartment in Shanghai a mobile phone has been ringing incessantly for almost a week.

Richard O'Halloran, who lives there in enforced exile, has stopped picking up. He has had enough.

The senior Irish aviation leasing executive has been barred for almost two years now by a Chinese court from leaving that country.

O'Halloran (45) had travelled to Shanghai in March 2019 to try and sort out a legal mess not of his making. He has been stopped from leaving China ever since, despite not being arrested, charged or personally accused of any wrongdoing. He is free to travel anywhere he wishes in China.

Just over a week ago, in a pre-arranged phone call, O'Halloran told the Sunday Independent that the exit ban is being used by a Chinese judge to try and force him as a company director and chief operating officer to do something that it is not within his power to do: to hand over to the court an Airbus A330-300, the main asset of his employer China International Aviation Leasing Service Co Limited (CALS Ireland).

"The greatest f**king mistake I ever made was to come over here. The greatest mistake of my life," he said, with anger and frustration that burned red hot through thousands of miles of telephone line. "I was doing a civic directorship duty, trying to do the right thing, and Christ almighty, the s**t show that I've now been dealt with is outrageous. 623 days."

The deal to buy the Airbus had been done before O'Halloran had been an employee of CALS Ireland. But his freedom to return home to his family, he believes, now depends on him somehow delivering the airplane and the rental cash it generates to the Chinese.

This, he and others with knowledge of the case say, is impossible and so O'Halloran remains stuck in a nightmare.

His family and friends back in Dublin have been fighting, on the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs, a quiet under-the-radar campaign ever since to have the exit ban lifted to allow him return to his wife and four young children.

But in the past few days no one, not even his wife Tara, family members or his closest advisors, has been able to reach him. His phone is turned on but it rings out over and over again in the Shanghai apartment in which he now spends almost all of his time.

O'Halloran has had enough. Dark despair is getting the better of him.

Tara says her naturally laid-back and positive husband has pulled himself out of despair before during his solitary ordeal, but she is more worried about him now than at any other time during the past 20 months. She has been advised not to travel over to her husband for fear that she too would be issued with an exit ban.

"I'm sick with worry. I can't sleep. I had to ring [Minister for Foreign Affairs] Simon Coveney yesterday to say can you please get someone from the consulate to check that he is still alive because I haven't even had a response to texts. Richard is in an apartment on his own with no friends or people to check on him. If something happened to him literally no one would know.

"Somebody from the consulate went and said he was okay," says Tara. "He's not okay, but at least I knew he was alive. I mean, that's the level of it. It doesn't get more extreme. I'm literally wondering every day is he alive or dead because I haven't heard from him. He's not very well at the moment. It's just unbearable and I think he's just reached an all-time low. He's really at rock bottom."

For the past 20 months O'Halloran has tried to keep up with family life via FaceTime.

"He's the most amazing Dad," says Tara. "He loves doing the homework, the projects, the rugby at the weekend. Our 13-year-old son Ben is big into rugby. It's his thing with Richard. He massively misses his Dad. He's gone from being a little boy when Richard left to a full-blown teenager now."

Normal family milestones and events have become a cause of upset for the children because they serve as constant reminders that he is not there.

"We're coming up to the second Christmas now and they're just so fearful of it because Dad won't be here. Our youngest is seven now. She was five when he left. She sleeps with a picture of him."

The last few weeks have been particularly difficult because he has been having such a tough time and contact has become sporadic.

"He's just literally given up hope in the last couple of weeks. Apart from a few text messages I haven't spoken to him properly for three weeks. It's very unlike him. Normally, we speak every day, a few times a day and the kids talk to him. I am just so worried about him."

She worries profoundly about his health and with very good reason: "His lung health, apart from anything, is very, very serious," she says. He has a genetic condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency that if not properly managed can lead to very serious lung problems.

"He's had multiple lung collapses in the past and his lungs are basically held together by staples [from previous surgeries]. If he were to get Covid he won't survive it."

In August it was not his lung condition that nearly killed him. He was found collapsed mid-seizure in the hotel room in which he was staying. He was rushed to hospital where he had a second massive seizure. His heart stopped, but the doctors managed to resuscitate him.

"The doctor in charge of him in the hospital said it was caused by chronic stress," says Tara. "It was a perfect storm. He had acute insomnia so he literally was not sleeping at all. He wasn't eating and his weight had dropped by over two stone. Then he was told he was going to be interrogated by the police again and literally the next day a hotel maid found him."

Sixteen months earlier, in March 2019, when O'Halloran had walked up to the check-in desk at Shanghai Airport he was relaxed. He was looking forward to seeing his family after what had been a successful week of meetings with CALS Ireland shareholders. The trip had convinced him the firm could plot a new course after six months of uncertainty since the detention of its chairman and main shareholder.

As he handed the passport control officer his documents he could never have imagined how much everything was about to change.

His life up to that moment had been happy, contented and fulfilling. A grand nephew of former Taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald and the son of a well known Dublin architect, he had attended fee-paying St Gerards school in Bray, Co Wicklow before studying art history at UCD.

Perhaps influenced by his older brother, who had worked for the original aircraft leasing firm, GPA, he then opted to do a diploma in aviation leasing at the Smurfit School of Business.

There were lots of opportunities in the sector and he started at Dublin-based Aergo Capital, then a boutique aircraft trader focused on innovative deals. He had come to the industry at the right time and earned a good reputation.

Aircraft-leasing money was flooding into Dublin, particularly from Asia. One of those attracted by the tax efficiencies of the Irish market was Chinese businessman Min Jiedong.

He ran a crowdfunding business in China called HaoYouBang, one of an estimated 6,000 peer-to-peer lending platforms that had sprung up in that country over a short number of years. The idea was to raise money from small-time Chinese investors and then use it to buy investment assets that would promise a return for those investors.

Min controlled a web of financial companies, but was particularly keen on commercial aircraft as an investment opportunity. Incorporating an Irish company, as Min did in April 2015, is standard practice in the sector and CALS Ireland was one of at least a dozen Irish companies in the sector backed by Chinese money. Min's crowdfunding was pitched as a unique selling point but the arrival of a wealthy Chinese investor looking to use tax-efficient and business-friendly Dublin as the operational base for an aviation leasing firm was not unusual.

By the following April Min's plan had begun to come together. A Hong Kong registered subsidiary also controlled by Min loaned CALS Ireland $2m (€1.7m) - originally raised from Chinese workers using HaoYouBang. The money was then used as a deposit to buy a Cayman Island registered company called DSN Aircraft Owner 1 Ltd that held just one asset - an Airbus A330-300. It was already leased to Finnair and the lease repayments were paying off a mortgage given by a German bank for the original purchase of the aircraft. The remainder would provide a small ongoing return to the original crowdfunding investors. When the mortgage was fully repaid in 2026, the Airbus could be sold for the then market value and both Min and the investors would benefit. It was complex but standard stuff.

But buying the Finnair Airbus was just the start of the plan. Min wanted to grow the company and buy more aircraft. He had agreed a ten-aircraft sale-and-leaseback deal with Indian low cost carrier IndiGo.

But Min needed experienced industry staff to run the operation, raise new finance for the latest deal, draw up lease agreements and to utilise the tax-efficient special-purpose vehicles and double taxation treaties that had made Dublin such a hotbed for the industry. In January 2017, almost a year after his CALS group had agreed the Airbus deal, Min appointed Hong Kong based industry veteran Peter Huijbers as CEO. Huijbers had worked with O'Halloran and hired him, along with another Irish director, to set up and staff the new Dublin office.

The new CALS Ireland team began seeking debt finance to complete the IndiGo deal but quickly found that European banks were uneasy with the peer-to-peer lending element of the CALS business plan. The company would need to be restructured away from crowdfunding, they realised.

The matter soon came to a head in spectacular fashion in July 2018. The Chinese authorities had also grown suspicious of the rapid growth into a more than $100bn industry of the country's largely unregulated peer-to-peer lending sector. The authorities feared that, though not illegal, in many cases the 6,000 lending platforms that had sprung up to attract ordinary Chinese people were little more than glorified pyramid schemes.

When the crackdown came it was severe. Along with others in the industry, Min Jiedong was arrested by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau. He has since been convicted in a Chinese court of fund-raising fraud and illegal acceptance of public deposits. He is currently in prison.

For six months after Min's arrest, O'Halloran and his colleagues operated in limbo as they awaited news on the fate of their chairman and largest shareholder. They pulled out of the proposed IndiGo deal and put the company in a holding pattern.

But in March 2019, O'Halloran volunteered as a director of the company to travel to Shanghai to meet corporate shareholders who had also invested in CALS Ireland to see if they would back a restructuring of the company. O'Halloran travelled on the presumption that, as an Irish national working for a fully-compliant well-run Irish registered company, he had nothing to fear regardless of the troubles of its biggest shareholder.

He spent the week in meetings trying to agree a new way forward for CALS Ireland. By the time he arrived at Shanghai airport to travel home to Dublin he felt he had made progress.

But after the officer scanned his passport it quickly became clear there was a problem.

"He was literally interrogated for hours by police with no translator or legal representative," says Tara O'Halloran.

When the interrogation finally ended he was allowed to leave and make his way back into the city: "It was horrific. He couldn't understand what was going on. He phoned me the next day to tell me he wasn't coming home and he was absolutely terrified. He thought they were going to arrest him. Naively, in my head I thought he'd straighten it out in a couple of weeks and he'd be home. But it became apparent that wasn't going to happen."

After the initial interrogation O'Halloran was allowed return to the hotel he had been staying in and has been free to come and go as he pleased ever since. He was never arrested nor charged with anything, but he received a court direction compelling him to attend court in Shanghai as a witness in the prosecution of Min Jiedong for economic crimes.

Within a month of O'Halloran's initial interrogation at the airport, CALS Ireland's CEO, as well as its Irish-based legal advisers, had resigned their posts and O'Halloran had, by default, become its most senior representative.

He attended court on four occasions providing evidence to the judge. Upon conclusion of the court case last March, the state prosecutor requested to the court that O'Halloran be allowed to return to Ireland. But the judge had no intention of letting him leave.

"I get brought in front of him from time to time," he told the Sunday Independent last week. "It could be one, two or three months apart. He'll ask me questions and I will tell him 'I've told you the answers three months ago.' Then he'll start giving me other questions and I'll say 'this is ridiculous, you're moving the goalposts'."

"In court my lawyer can only be my interpreter, that's all she's allowed to be. I have to sign all the documentation myself so there is no protection at all. I'm not a lawyer and I certainly don't understand the Chinese judicial system."

He and his family have become deeply frustrated with what they believe has been a softly-softly approach by the Irish government that has not worked.

"I want the government to take action now," he said. "The Department of Foreign Affairs and others in government are fully aware of my case. There has been engagement, but this has been sporadic and not effective. The Department and Minister have also engaged with the Chinese Embassy. The phone calls and meetings take place and then absolutely nothing happens. I hope I am wrong, but there is a sense that the government is putting matters of trade ahead of individual rights, and not being properly proactive in seeking my release. There is no sense of urgency.

"At this stage, we have gone beyond talking with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney and the Department. The engagement which has been ongoing for well over a year has been to no avail because absolutely nothing is happening. I do appreciate occasional localised consular visits, but it is really very upsetting that I am still here. I want the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Irish Government to exercise whatever influence it has in securing my release now. I am begging for action now, not words."

The Department of Foreign Affairs had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

O'Halloran believes that, without some kind of intervention, the judge will not be happy until the Airbus, now in storage in Helsinki due to Covid-19, is flown to China and seized or the entire monthly rental payment from Finnair is put into the court's control.

Excess cash - around $200,000 a month - continues to be transferred back to Min's original parent company's accounts in China after the mortgage and CALS Ireland's obligations are covered. That parent company is now controlled by the Chinese authorities. But complying fully with the judge's more ambitious demands is impossible because it would mean defaulting on the mortgage and breaking Irish company law, according to Irish legal advice.

"They want an airplane, which is subject to a mortgage to a German bank and which is on lease to Finnair, to be flown to China to be repossessed in order that they can liquidate the asset," said O'Halloran. "I've told them you can't do that. You just can't. Finnair are paying the lease and continue to pay it. You can't just go and repossess the airplane willy-nilly because you want to bring it back to China. If you do that it will bring down the entire Chinese financial aircraft leasing system. You just can't do it."

Asked to comment on the case, the Chinese embassy in Dublin said that "China International Aviation Leasing Service (Ireland) Ltd (CIALS) is involved in a case of illegally collecting funds from the public in China. The Chinese police and court are actively investigating and handling the case of CIALS, in order to protect the property rights and interests of the victims involved in the case," it said.

The statement continued: "As the actual operator of CIALS, Mr O'Halloran has control over the company's operating revenue (exceeding $1m). He has promised to transfer leasing revenues related to the case to CIALS's parent company, which will be returned to those victims of this case. Mr. O'Halloran transferred part of the leasing revenues in March 2019. No more revenues have been transferred by him since then. Under this circumstance, Mr O'Halloran is restricted from leaving China by law, but his personal freedom within China and every legal rights are fully guaranteed.

"It is hoped that Mr O'Halloran cooperates positively with Shanghai police to bring this case to a successful conclusion at an early date," the statement from the embassy concluded.

O'Halloran and his worried friends, family, colleagues and legal advisers back in Dublin disagree profoundly with the Chinese interpretation. They believe it has created a pit of dark despair that grows deeper with every passing day.