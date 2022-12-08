Interest rate cuts to follow as inflation ‘peaks’ – State Street

Inflation has passed its peak, setting the scene for the current round of bruising interest rate hikes to begin to go into reverse by late 2023 led by the US, analysts at global money manager State Street think.

The analysis, published on Thursday, says there is scant evidence that inflation expectations are “de-anchoring” from central bank targets – meaning the risk that this year’s bout of prices spiralling higher looks set to be short lived.

“While the debate about a new, higher global inflation regime is pervasive, the timeline and magnitude of such a potential shift is highly uncertain and, in our view, improbable,” State Street’s analysts wrote.

They point to improved supply and slowing demand as economic growth stalls – in part in response to rate hikes – which will allow a powerful disinflationary episode to unfold by mid-2023. Oil prices in Europe dropped to the lowest level since January on Wednesday.

Any rate cut – or even tempering of approach – by the US Federal Reserve would also likely be followed by its peers.

The Fed blazed the trail of sharply higher interest rates this year in a bid to curb inflation with a series of large and rapid rate hikes and has been followed by other authorities including, at a delayed pace, the European Central Bank (ECB).

“The speed and aggressiveness of these hiking moves concern us, in a world where equilibrium is very hard – perhaps even impossible – to achieve,” State Street said.

However, in the meantime interest rates here are set to rise again next week to at least 2pc although at potentially a slower pace than the 0.75 percentage point rises in November and September.

With peak inflation behind us, State Street argues central banks are now in danger of ‘over tightening’ and choking growth too aggressively by raising the cost of money.

The global economy is rapidly slowing and the focus should shift back to growth concerns, State Street says

The analysis warns the economic situation remains fluid and unpredictable.

For investors 2023 will be a time of “navigating a bumpy landing”, they say.

“We expect market uncertainty and volatility to persist for some time, leading to a bumpy journey ahead with a wide range of possible outcomes. We anticipate more clarity will be achieved in 2023 as we see rates peak in much of the developed world, but what follows is anything but clear.”​

​