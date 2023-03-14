Insurers win action to have Russian jet lease cases merged

Aircraft lessors had to terminate their Russia contracts due to sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Insurers led by AIG succeeded in their attempt to merge several lawsuits brought by aircraft lessors over outstanding claims for jets that have been left out of reach in Russia.

Judge Christopher John Butcher at London’s High Court said he was in favour of a combined trial, which will merge lawsuits filed by AerCap Holdings, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise and KDAC Aircraft Trading. The cases have identical issues and a joint trial will avoid duplication and save time, he said. The judge said the trial will likely begin in October 2024.