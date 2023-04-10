Insurance won’t cover lessors for Russian aircraft losses, top broker Howden says

Irish aircraft owners can’t expect to be covered by insurance contracts for billions of euro worth of planes trapped in Russia as a result of war and sanctions, one of the insurance sector’s most senior figures has said.

The founder of insurance brokerage Howden has claimed insurers will go bust if forced to bear losses associated with the war in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper David Howden, says his industry cannot be expected to cover the cost of war.

The high profile intervention comes as aircraft owners based here have lined up billions of euro of legal actions against insurers who they claim have reneged on contracts to cover losses related to the loss of aircraft now trapped in Russia.

Damage as a result of wars is not traditionally insurable in most cases, but that generally applies to physical loss rather than the situation many Irish leasing company companies find themselves in – where planes are undamaged but out of reach.

In his interview Mr Howden suggested that if losses did fall on insurers they would be forced to seeking government bailouts, a risk policymakers in the UK in particular will be wary of given the concentration of insurers there.

"The insurance market cannot be a systemic backstop for a war between the UK and Russia. And it's not designed to be. No policies cover it. Otherwise, if we covered it all, it would actually end up with the government anyway, we'd all go bankrupt."

Russian authorities seized 500 commercial aircraft owned by western leasing companies shortly after the outbreak of war against Ukraine.

Irish aircraft lessors are the biggest class of owners. So far, firms including AerCap, Avolon, Carlisle Aviation, Deep Sky Leasing and SMBC Aviation have launched legal actions against insurers, as well as against Russian operators, in a bid to recoup losses.

None of the cases, taken mostly at courts in Dublin and London, have been decided and the stakes are huge. The combined insurance claims are reckoned to run to around €10bn.

Insurers who could face an impact from the Irish claims include AIG, Lloyds Insurance, Swiss Re International, Chubb European Group, Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers (Europe) SAS, Convex Insurance, US-owned Liberty Corporate Capital and specialist insurer Fidelis.

Without commenting on specific cases, Mr Howden says insurers are legitimately refusing to pay under the terms of certain types of cover.

"War has never been something that insurance has been there to cover," he said.

Destruction and loss caused by war is not covered "because there is not enough capital in the insurance market to pay for it", he says.

The same principle would mean losses as a result of cyber attacks by hostile states, he said.

That’s a tough sell given the difficulties of determining whether a hack is state-sponsored or criminal even when it might originate in a country like Russia or North Korea.

Clarity around definitions in standard contracts and the ability to buy add-on cover for state-sponsored cyber losses would help, Mr Howden said.

As one of Europe's biggest brokers, Howden is not on the hook for losses, although it does have an influential voice in the industry.