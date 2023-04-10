| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Insurance won’t cover lessors for Russian aircraft losses, top broker Howden says

Aircraft lessors had to terminate their Russia contracts due to sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images Expand

Close

Aircraft lessors had to terminate their Russia contracts due to sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aircraft lessors had to terminate their Russia contracts due to sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aircraft lessors had to terminate their Russia contracts due to sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Irish aircraft owners can’t expect to be covered by insurance contracts for billions of euro worth of planes trapped in Russia as a result of war and sanctions, one of the insurance sector’s most senior figures has said.

The founder of insurance brokerage Howden has claimed insurers will go bust if forced to bear losses associated with the war in Ukraine.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy