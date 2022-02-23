Initial market selloff on Ukraine conflict may be short-lived

As the S&P500 hovers near correction territory, Wall Street is gauging the further effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on asset prices, with some strategists warning investors to keep their cool and focus on longer-term market trends.

Worries over geopolitical strife and a more hawkish Fed have combined to take the S&P500 down nearly 10pc from an all-time high hit in early January.

Still, some analysts maintained the longer-term impact of the geopolitical strife could be fleeting, and urged investors not to overreact .

“We do not see any reason to panic at this stage,” said Charles Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Bank SYZ in Geneva, Switzerland. “While most Western media comments sound alarming, we might actually get close to ‘peak fear’ on this crisis and there is a high probability that tensions will start to abate from here on.”

Mr Monchau has maintained his exposure to equities while also allocating a portion of his portfolio to gold, a popular haven during times of political or economic uncertainty.

How the worsening confrontation could change the Fed’s actions has been one key topic of debate. While some have worried that rising oil prices – at their highest level since 2014 – could push up inflation and force the central bank to become even more aggressive, others believe the market uncertainty could mitigate the central bank’s hawkishness.

Markets are pricing in 165 basis points of interest rate increases by next February.

“Overly restrictive monetary policy could result in an outright policy error especially if the business cycle continues to deteriorate,” wrote Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, chief equity markets strategist at JPMorgan. “The Russia/Ukraine crisis could force a reassessment of the Fed tightening path resulting in central banks turning less hawkish, while policymakers may consider additional fiscal stimulus.”

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said the bank’s data on past geopolitical crises showed selloffs in the S&P resulting from geopolitical events have typically been short-lived, with the index falling some 6pc-8pc, taking three weeks to hit bottom and another three weeks to recover.

