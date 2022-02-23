| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Initial market selloff on Ukraine conflict may be short-lived

As Russian troops invade Ukrainian territory, Deutsche estimates markets fall 6-8pc on geopolitical crises and recover quickly 

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces participate in firearm drills. Photograph: Ethan Swope/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces participate in firearm drills. Photograph: Ethan Swope/Bloomberg

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces participate in firearm drills. Photograph: Ethan Swope/Bloomberg

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces participate in firearm drills. Photograph: Ethan Swope/Bloomberg

Davide Barbuscia and Devik Jain

As the S&P500 hovers near correction territory, Wall Street is gauging the further effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on asset prices, with some strategists warning investors to keep their cool and focus on longer-term market trends.

Worries over geopolitical strife and a more hawkish Fed have combined to take the S&P500 down nearly 10pc from an all-time high hit in early January.

Related topics

More On Vladimir Putin

Most Watched

Privacy