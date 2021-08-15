Inflationary pressures spread as US labour market tightens in recovery 

This week saw financial markets refocus on growing signs of entrenched inflation in the US economy, the dollar appreciating to $1.17 against the euro, with US 10-year Treasury yields rising back to 1.37pc.

This move in interest rates went some way to reverse the flattening of the yield curve in recent months. Investors’ concerns that the global recovery from the pandemic might be threatened by Covid-19 variants have given way to fresh concerns on inflation.

It is becoming clear the cost pressures that began in global manufacturing, blamed on a shortage of semi-conductors, higher shipping costs, raw materials shortages and the blockage in the Suez Canal amongst a range of other factors, are now beginning to spread out into other sectors.

The benign view has been that the disruption to global supply chains should naturally resolve itself in 2022, as vaccination programmes continue and as economies emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, recent Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) surveys have shown US and European companies are sufficiently confident to pass on their higher costs to consumers – given the buoyant rebound in consumer spending. This process could continue to push up CPI inflation for some time.

However, the key development has been mounting evidence of inflationary pressures in labour markets too.

Growing nerves followed the US non-farm payrolls report for July, showing employment rose by an enormous 943,000 last month. Average hourly earnings growth was 4pc, the fastest pace of wage growth in 14 years.

The US unemployment rate was 5.4pc, well down after the disruption of Covid-19 and not far off full-employment levels, albeit the recovery flattered somewhat by low participation.

This week the Job Openings and Labour Turnover (JOLTs) survey added to these concerns. Vacancies in the US labour market rose above 10 million for the first time which was higher than the 8.7 million unemployed.

In this environment it isn’t surprising that layoffs fell to a historic low and the quit rate, capturing the proportion of US workers leaving their jobs voluntarily, presumably to secure higher pay, rose to 2.6pc – the highest rate since the turn of the century.

So US firms are clearly under pressure to attract workers as they reopen. A recent US Small Business Association survey found a record number of American businesses, 47pc, are finding jobs hard to fill and are planning pay rises.

Should high levels of pay growth persist into 2022, it will undermine the view price pressures are a transitory phenomenon.

CPI inflation and fiscal stimulus

The other key release this week was US CPI inflation was 5.4pc in July, again ahead of expectations. The energy contribution was substantial, with core inflation weaker at 4.3pc, which should dissipate given Brent oil prices have fallen back to $70 per barrel.

However, too much time has been spent explaining away the US high inflation numbers, picking through the entrails of the CPI data. This typically involves excluding from the aggregate CPI index a growing and longer list of items whose prices are rising rapidly, food, fuel, transport, second hand cars, hotels, restaurants etc.

Little consideration is given to the argument that had these prices not increased, households would have had more money to spend on other items, which itself would be inflationary.

It’s axiomatic that excluding all of the substantial price rises from the CPI index at any time will suggest underlying inflationary pressures are weak.

The real story is that the productive capacity of the global economy remains impaired by Covid-19, evident in disruption to both manufacturing supply chains and labour markets. While the disruption may be temporary, loose fiscal policies encouraged by low interest rates could boost spending into the medium-term.

This week the US Senate passed Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. The legislation includes another $550bn (€470bn) of new funding for broadband, transportation and utilities.

The Congressional Budget Office calculates the spending won’t be fully paid for by revenue raising measures, adding a further $256bn to the government deficit over the next decade. And the Democrats aren’t finished, now set to focus on their next spending package, the American Families Plan.

The US was already set to run enormous budget deficits before these announcements. The OECD’s May forecast was for the US deficit to equal 16pc of GDP in 2021, falling to 9.4pc in 2022 with government debt growing to 144pc of GDP. Clearly the Biden Administration is planning to borrow and spend long after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

There is also a risk consumers will add fuel to the fire. The OECD assumes the US household savings rate will remain elevated at 16pc in 2021 and 10pc in 2022, well above its 7.5pc average in the previous five years.

That is, the OECD assumes the accumulated savings built-up by households during the pandemic will not be spent next year.

Should lingering concerns on Covid-19 dissipate, American households could well decide to be more exuberant in their spending, making up for lost time.

Jay Powell vs the FOMC

Jay Powell as Fed Chair now looks in an increasingly uncomfortable position, struggling to choreograph a graceful U-turn out of the emergency policy measures he had reassured markets he would not withdraw prematurely. Specifically, the $120bn of monthly asset purchases the Fed continues to make under its quantitative easing programme.

Speaking in mid-July at the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell said the US economy was still “a ways off” the point where the Fed might need to change policy.

Pressed on what this meant, Powell was vague, conceding it was hard to be precise how much employment would have to recover before he would consider any change to the Fed’s monetary policy.

However, Powell’s colleagues on the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) have been far more prescriptive. Several regional-Fed Presidents led by the ever-hawkish James Bullard have said tapering should begin in the autumn or by the end of 2021 at the latest.

This week saw both Atlanta Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic and Boston’s President Eric Rosengren joining the chorus, saying enough progress has been made on the Fed’s inflation objective to allow a change of policy to be considered.

This seems to make a mockery of the Fed’s new inflation targeting framework. Specifically, Powell had said earlier this year the Fed would allow the US economy to run hot, with CPI inflation remaining above 2pc to make-up for past shortfalls, before deciding to raise rates.

Some economists had heralded this announcement as a sea change in the Federal Reserve’s reaction function.

However, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – core PCE – has now been above the 2pc target for just three months, yet FOMC members are already signalling they will soon vote to taper the $120bn of monthly asset purchases.

So there is clearly discord within the Fed on when the quantitative easing will be reined in – Powell so far striking a more dovish tone than other policymakers.

However, the high-profile Jackson Hole policy symposium of central bankers in Wyoming on August 26-28 could see Powell decide to use the occasion to signal a different message on when quantitative easing should reined in.

Conall Mac Coille is Davy’s chief economist