Inflation woes not hitting gamblers yet, says Paddy Power owner

The chief financial officer of Paddy Power owner Flutter has insisted there’s no signs yet that consumers are reining in their gambling spending due to inflationary pressure hitting people’s pockets.

Jonathan Hill said that while its customers are betting less often and spending less when they do gamble with the group, activity levels remain in line with the pre-Covid period.

Flutter said its online revenue in Ireland and the UK slumped 20pc in the first quarter, blaming the impact of safer gambling measures introduced in the past year that resulted in a £30m (€35m) hit in the first three months of the year. It also said that sporting results that went in favour of punters and a strong comparative period as consumers endured Covid restrictions also pushed down revenue.

“If you look at why we were down 20pc, we’ve seen consumer behaviour showing that our players are playing for less days per month, and we’re seeing people spending a bit less on the days that they’re either sports-betting or gaming,” said Mr Hill.

Despite the decline in revenue in the region, Flutter grew its number of average monthly players by 15pc in the first quarter.

Flutter’s FanDuel division in the United States performed strongly in the first quarter. It acquired 1.3 million customers in the period, boosted by the Super Bowl, bringing its total to 2.4 million. It has a 37pc share of the online sports betting market in the United States. FanDuel’s $574m in revenue in the first three months was 45pc higher than in the first quarter of 2021.

FanDuel spent $1bn on promotions, sales and marketing last year. Mr Hill said that there was no limit to the potential spend for 2022.

“We saw a very, very competitive Q4 in the run-up to the Super Bowl from our competitors, who were throwing a lot of money at the market,” said Mr Hill. “We saw some very aggressive behaviour. But we’ve seen the competitors pull back heavily in terms their activity levels post-Super Bowl – more than we would have historically expected. At the time that our competitors are pulling back, we’re actually leaning in.”

He also said he has no concerns about plans by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp to launch an online gambling service in Australia – a major market for Flutter.

“We have plenty of rivals coming into the Australian market – we’ve had quite a few entering in the last 12 to 24 months,” he said. “We’ve got somewhere approaching 50pc of the online Australian sports betting market. That gives us confidence that we’re getting stuff right.”