Inflation surge may force Federal Reserve to act more quickly

US consumer prices rose sharply last month culminating in the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.

In the 12 months to December, the consumer price index surged 7pc.

That was the biggest year-on-year increase since June 1982 and followed a 6.8pc rise in November.

The report from the Labour Department followed on the heels of data last Friday which showing the labour market was at or near maximum employment.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the US central bank stood ready to do what was necessary to keep high inflation from becoming “entrenched”, in testimony during his nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee for a second four-year term as head of the bank.

The high cost of living, the result of snarled supply chains because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is a political nightmare for President Joe Biden, whose approval rating has taken a hit.

“The Fed is going to be forced to begin raising rates in March and depending on the political pressure on them – from both sides of the aisle – they are going to have to raise rates four or more times in this year and potentially more than that next year,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Inflation is well above the Fed’s flexible 2pc target. It is also being lifted by budding wage pressures as the labour market tightens.

The unemployment rate fell to a 22-month low of 3.9pc in December.

Economists say the broad nature of inflation appears to have caught Fed officials off guard. There are concerns that inflation expectations could become entrenched and compel the Fed to aggressively tighten monetary policy, potentially causing a recession.

“This is the first time the Fed has chased instead of trying to preempt a non-existent inflation since the 1980s,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago. “Brace yourselves.”

Economists believe the year-on-year CPI rate probably peaked in December or will likely do so by March.

There are signs that supply bottlenecks are starting to ease, with an Institute for Supply Management survey last week showing manufacturers reporting improved supplier deliveries in December.

But soaring Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, could slow progress towards normalisation of supply chains.

In the 12 months to December, the so-called core CPI accelerated 5.5pc. This measure strips out volatile items in the price basket and gives a better idea of underlying pressures.

That was the largest year-on-year gain since February 1991 and followed a 4.9pc advance in November. The year-on-year core CPI rate is seen peaking in February.

“Inflation will slow in 2022 as supply chains reopen and prices for some items, like vehicles and energy, decline as supply catches up to demand,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, although he said it would remain higher than before the pandemic.