Inflation squeeze to see Unilever raise prices

Unilever has warned that surging commodity costs would squeeze its full-year operating margin, overshadowing strong second-quarter sales growth.

Underlying sales for the maker of Magnum ice-cream, Dove soap and other household staples rose 5pc in the three months ending June 30, beating forecasts by analysts.

It maintained its 3pc to 5pc sales growth forecast for the year, but rising prices of everything from crude to palm and soybean oil made the company cut its operating margin outlook to "about flat" from "slightly up" earlier and flag greater uncertainty surrounding that forecast.

The warning dragged shares of the Ftse 100-listed company down 6.2pc by wiping off nearly £7bn of its market value, and making it the top loser on the index yesterday.

Finance chief Graeme Pitkethly said he expected cost inflation to be in the high-teens in the second half, above the mid-teens rise anticipated earlier.

He said that since the company issued its guidance in the first quarter, crude oil prices had risen 12pc, soy bean oil 21pc; while freight and transportation costs had risen and 4pc and 7pc, respectively.

Unilever said that besides accelerating price hikes, it was introducing pack changes and narrowing promotions in the second half in response to rising costs.

"It is that eternal triangle of the competitiveness of our growth… landing the pricing and managing the cost inflation," Mr Pitkethly said.

Chief Executive Alan Jope said the lag between the impact of commodity costs and the benefits of increased product prices had created "a higher than normal range of likely year-end margin outcomes."

Investec analyst Alicia Forry called the message on costs slightly disappointing.

"They had been confident of passing through cost inflation at the first quarter stage… now they change their tune."

In Europe, sales of ice cream eaten out of home grew at double-digits, boosted by markets like Italy where its new Magnum lines honoring Dante – Inferno, Purgatorio and Paradiso – sold well.