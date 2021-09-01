Inflation spike could signal end of ECB stimulus policies, says Dutch central bank chief

The eurozone's inflation outlook may have improved enough to justify an immediate slowdown in European Central Bank stimulus, an end to its pandemic emergency bond programme in March, and then a return to pre-crisis discipline, according to policy maker Klaas Knot.

"I would expect a decision that should not be incompatible" with terminating the debt-buying plan in March, the Dutch governor said in an interview yesterday, discussing the options for next week's Governing Council meeting. "That would imply a reduction in the purchase pace."

The ECB has taken a more cautious approach than other global central banks such as the Federal Reserve, keeping policy ultra-loose to cushion Europe's fragile rebound amid the prospect of a resurgent pandemic, even with inflation now at the highest in a decade.

Some officials including Mr Knot are insisting that brightening prospects for the economy mean a line should be drawn on the current period of emergency policy settings. His colleague Robert Holzmann said in a separate interview that the improved outlook warrants a reduction in bond buying.

European government bonds fell on Mr Holzmann's remarks, and extended their decline after Mr Knot spoke. The yield on 10-year German debt rose six basis points to -0.38pc, the highest in more than a month.

An initial debate will take place next week on whether to keep up an elevated pace of debt buying. The Governing Council also needs to decide in coming months on whether to extend or end its pandemic debt-buying programme – known as PEPP – in March, and how to continue its more conventional quantitative easing programme thereafter, known as the APP.

Mr Knot, who spoke the same day as economic data showed an inflation surge in the eurozone to 3pc, said that economic prospects may generally warrant a shift away from crisis settings.

"PEPP has a clearly delineated objective – repairing the damage that the coronavirus has inflicted on the inflation outlook," he said.

"The stars are much better aligned than they have been for a long time for the return of inflation back to 2pc," Mr Knot said. He sees a "credible perspective" that 10pc to 20pc of the transitory spike in prices will feed through to higher wage claims in the region.