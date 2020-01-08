Inflation not as complex as Draghi thought - ECB

Inflation in the euro area might not be as complex as former policymakers such as president Mario Draghi and executive board member Benoit Coeure have indicated, according to researchers at the European Central Bank (ECB).

Inflation in the euro area might not be as complex as former policymakers such as president Mario Draghi and executive board member Benoit Coeure have indicated, according to researchers at the European Central Bank (ECB).

The pair, who left late last year after eight-year terms that were dominated by the struggle to restore price stability, said while in office that structural changes in the economy such as digitalisation, globalisation and the expansion of the service sector were complicating inflation. Yet a paper published yesterday said traditional models still held.

Researchers have "suggested many possible factors" for supposedly "missing" inflation and disinflation since the global financial crisis, according to the paper's authors, Laurence Ball and Sandeep Mazumder, citing speeches by the former policymakers and work by other ECB economists. "European inflation behaviour is not as puzzling or complex as recent discussions suggest."

In traditional models, inflation accelerates or slows depending on the level of slack in the economy. A key metric is unemployment, which depresses wages and consequently the ability of households to pay higher prices.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In