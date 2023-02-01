| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Inflation in the euro area slows to weakest pace since May as fuel drops

ECB president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg Expand

Close

ECB president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

ECB president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

ECB president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

The European Central Bank is set to hike rates by half a point tomorrow despite inflation easing in January.

Prices in the 20-member eurozone rose by an average of 8.5pc in January, compared to the same month a year before.

Most Watched

Privacy