Inflation: Germany to spend €65bn cushioning impact on households and business of cost-of-living spiral

'You'll never walk alone,' Scholz said in English. Pictured, Scholz at a press conference in Berlin yesterday. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

Germany will spend at least €65bn on shielding consumers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely.

The measures include benefit hikes and a public transport subsidy, to be paid for from a tax on electricity companies and by bringing forward Germany's implementation of the planned 15pc global minimum corporate tax.

Part of the proceeds would be used to offer €1.7bn in tax breaks to 9,000 energy-intensive companies, a government document showed.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has led to inflation worldwide and prompted warnings of social and economic turmoil as the world weans itself off cheap energy and flexible global supply chains.

In Germany, where year-on-year inflation was running at 7.9pc in August, the effect has been exacerbated by Russia's reduction in volumes of gas pumped to the country.

"Russia is no longer a reliable energy partner," Scholz told a news conference.

Gas stores reached 85pc of capacity on Saturday, almost a month ahead of schedule, partly thanks to corporate consumers cutting consumption.

But while supplies were sufficient, the government would need to help shield consumers and businesses from the higher costs, he said.

"You'll never walk alone," he added, switching to English to recite a song famously adopted by fans of English soccer club Liverpool.

The latest package brings to €95bn the amount allocated to inflation-busting since the Ukraine war began in February.