Inflation forecasts for euro area double as the bloc's growth outlook is slashed due to Russia's war on Ukraine

Policy: ECB chief Christine Lagarde says the ‘journey has begun’ on raising interest rates

Eurozone economists have doubled their inflation forecast or 2022 to 6pc, according to a European Central Bank survey.

Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on fuel and food prices also led economists to cut their eurozone growth forecast this year by more than a point.

The news comes the day after ECB president Christine Lagarde said the “journey has begun” towards raising rates and ending emergency bond buying. Markets are pricing in a rate rise as soon as July, although Ms Lagarde said the ECB’s decisions would be “data dependent”.

The ECB’s latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters said inflation would hit 6pc this year and 2.4pc in 2023, up from predictions of 3pc and 1.8pc, respectively, just three months ago.

Core inflation – stripping out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco – is predicted to hit 2.9pc this year, up from the 2pc previously predicted, and 2.3pc next year, up from 1.8pc.

Forecasters kept their 2024 predictions for 1.9pc headline inflation unchanged, but said inflation out to 2026 is likely to hit 2.1pc, breaching the ECB’s 2pc target.

The forecasters expect gross domestic product in the 19-member single current zone to expand by 2.9pc in 2022 (down from 4.2pc expected just three months ago), 2.3pc next year (down from 2.7pc) and 1.8pc in 2024.

KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said eurozone inflation is likely to be higher than the survey predicts and take longer to come down, leading to growing wage pressures on firms and greater strains on poorer households.

“I think you move from low to troubling to still slightly problematic inflation and cost of living pressures that are going to spill wider,” he told the Irish Independent.

“This is a nasty price shock. I think it’s the after effects of this runaway inflation that may be more threatening.”

Irish Government forecasts this week predicted inflation here will rise to 6.2pc in 2022 before falling back to 3pc in 2023 and 2.2pc in 2024. GDP growth is expected to remain high at 6.4pc in 2022, with the domestic economy growing by an expected 4.2pc.

“The economy will still grow,” Mr Hughes said. “I’m not talking Apocalypse Now. But [inflation] is a significant strain that falls unevenly, and that’s why it’s very severe.”

Rising costs and falling profits could lead to 15pc of smaller firms laying off staff when Government wage supports end this month, according to research from accounting body ACCA and consultants Grant Thornton.

Small and medium-sized firms have seen costs shoot up by 25pc on average since the start of the year, with 20pc of the 8,000 firms surveyed saying they are struggling to meet monthly payroll commitments. Almost 40pc of firms have passed on costs to customers.

Mr Hughes said the Government should “try to alleviate” the strain on businesses and consumers.

“The strains we’re seeing in the economy at the moment are not equal opportunity. They tend to hit particular sectors really hard.