Indigenous gas field ‘greener’ than importing LNG, says Europa

Europa has a licence for an offshore exploration block that contains the Inishkea gas prospect

The company believes the Inishkea gas prospect could contain as much as 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas. That&rsquo;s about 50pc more than the Corrib field (pictured) Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

The boss of Europa Oil and Gas has insisted it’s imperative that a major gas prospect off the west coast of Ireland, close to the existing Corrib field, is developed to boost Ireland’s energy security.

A new report just published by the AIM-listed exploration firm claims that emissions from the new field would be significantly less than the impact of importing gas from Britain.

