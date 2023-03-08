Indigenous gas field ‘greener’ than importing LNG, says Europa

The boss of Europa Oil and Gas has insisted it’s imperative that a major gas prospect off the west coast of Ireland, close to the existing Corrib field, is developed to boost Ireland’s energy security.

A new report just published by the AIM-listed exploration firm claims that emissions from the new field would be significantly less than the impact of importing gas from Britain.

Europa has a licence for an offshore exploration block that contains the Inishkea gas prospect. The company reckons the field could contain as much as 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas. That’s about 50pc more than the Corrib field – Ireland’s only offshore gas-producing site.

A report commissioned by Europa has found that domestic gas production from Corrib and Inishkea will have a significantly lower emissions intensity compared with UK and US imported gas.

This report demonstrates the strategic importance of developing this gas resource, which will not only contribute to Ireland's energy security, in line with the EU's stated goals of diversifying gas supply, but would also lead to significantly reduced emissions during the transition to renewable energy,” according to Europa chief executive Simon Oddie.

“Production from the licence would reduce Ireland's absolute emissions associated with imported gas from the UK by over 50pc,” he claimed.

The report found that liquefied natural gas imports from the United States would have an emissions intensity of 50 times more CO2 than indigenous Irish gas.

Europa has a 100pc interest in the licence area that contains the Inishkea gas prospect.

Earlier this year, the company hired advisers to assist with a farm-out process.

In the event of a successful discovery at Inishkea, Europa believes that the field alone has the potential to supply at least two-thirds of the gas required for the two gigawatts of new gas-fired power generation committed to in the Irish Government’s updated Climate Action Plan, the firm told investors earlier this year.

“The adjacent producing Corrib gas field is one of the lowest carbon-intensity gases in Europe, much lower than UK imported gas, with a carbon emission intensity of 4.5 kilograms per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), compared to 22 kilograms per BOE for UK imported gas.”

It added: “The board considers it to be probable that gas from Inishkea would be of similarly low carbon intensity.”

Corrib was discovered in 1996 and has been producing gas since 2015. Its expected to produce until about 2030.