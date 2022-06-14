India’s Life Insurance Corp sinks after IPO

Almost a month after listing, LIC's $2.7bn IPO has turned out to be one of Asia's biggest new stock flops this year. Photo: Bloomberg

An eye-popping $17bn (€16.25bn) wipeout in market value has made Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia's initial public offerings this year.

Having plunged 29pc since its May 17 debut, India's biggest ever IPO now ranks second in terms of market capitalisation loss since listing, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The drop puts it just behind South Korea's LG Energy Solution, which saw a more than 30pc peak-to-trough decline in its share price after an initial spike on debut.

Almost a month after listing, LIC's $2.7bn IPO has turned out to be one of Asia's biggest new stock flops this year, as rising interest rates and inflation levels globally hurt demand for share sales and with India's stock market facing unprecedented selling pressure by foreigners. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex is down more than 9pc this year.

LIC's shares are poised to fall for a 10th consecutive session, slipping as much as 5.6pc yesterday after a mandatory lock-up period for anchor investors ended on Friday. The rout has worried India's government, with officials saying the company's management will "look into all these aspects and will raise shareholders' value".

It was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to expand the nation's capital markets. The share sale, which was oversubscribed by nearly three times, was aimed at narrowing the government's budget deficit after spending increased during the pandemic.