Indian billionaire Adani sees value of firms slump by $48bn

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Enterprises. Photograph: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg Expand

Chris Thomas, Sriram Mani and Aditya Kalra

Shares of India’s Adani Enterprises plunged on Friday after a scathing report by a US short seller triggered a selloff in the conglomerate’s listed firms, casting doubts on the success of the company’s record $2.45bn (€2.25bn) secondary share sale.

Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate –  controlled by one of the world’s richest men Gautam Adani –  lost a combined $48bn in market capitalisation, with US bonds of Adani firms also falling after Hindenburg Research flagged concerns in a January 24 report about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

