India sees the light as Diwali spurs shopping splurge

Indian shoppers are back in force online and in stores, splurging this festive season after the coronavirus pandemic cut celebrations and consumption in previous years.

Online marketplaces Amazon.com and Walmart-owned Flipkart saw sales jump 27pc from a year ago to $5.7bn (€5.8bn)during the festival season’s first sale between September 22-30, consulting firm RedSeer estimated. Traders estimate spending of about 2.5trn rupees (€31bn) at stores.

This year’s Diwali, the equivalent of Christmas in the West, will be India’s first season of celebration since the pandemic began without virus-related restrictions. The return of shoppers will serve as a boost to consumption.

New vehicle sales jumped 57pc from a year ago during the nine-day ‘Navratri’ period that precedes Diwali, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations show.

Sales of two-wheelers in India, an indication of rural demand, grew 3.7pc from 2019 levels. Cars and sports utility vehicles sales soared 92pc in September from a year earlier, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India saw demand for its cars rise 20pc year-on-year, led by its premium offering. “The growth numbers have been uniform in both urban and rural centres,” said Maruti’s executive director Shashank Srivastava, with higher interest rates doing little to suppress demand.

As demand for goods rose, businesses ramped up capacity. Total flow of financial resources from banks and non-banks to the commercial sector jumped nearly five-fold to 9.3 trillion rupees between the April-September period, from 1.7 trillion rupees a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India. “Non-oil non-gold imports remained resilient, indicating sustained revival in domestic demand.”

Good monsoon rains and the withdrawal of pandemic restrictions accelerated economic activity in agriculture, the services sector, and in small- and medium-enterprises. That was accompanied by a drop in the jobless rate to the lowest in more than four years in September.

The recovery in rural areas is also helping consumer firms to normalise their pricing strategy. Haldiram’s, one of India’s top snack-makers, saw the category ratio between small packs and family packs return to 70:30, “which reflects that rural areas are also buying,” said AK Tyagi, the company’s executive director. “Gift packs are seeing tremendous demand.”

With the economic recovery taking shape and normalising income levels, Indian households expect to spend more, according to RBI surveys.