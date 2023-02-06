India looks to restore calm as Gautam Adani crisis enters third week

Indian politicians and regulators stepped in over the weekend to calm frayed nerves over concerns the turmoil surrounding billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate would spill over into the local economy and affect global investor sentiment toward the country.

Ministers from prime minister Narendra Modi’s government said Indian regulators were independent and competent to deal with the fallout, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India said it was committed to ensure market integrity. The central bank has assured that banks are within limits on their exposure to the Adani group.

The market value of Mr Adani’s companies have slumped by almost half since the release of a scathing report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24, accusing it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The group has repeatedly denied Hindenburg’s allegations of corporate wrongdoing and threatened legal action. Read More The tumult has become a national issue, with politicians disrupting parliament to demand answers as Mr Adani’s interests often intertwine with India’s growth plans. The main opposition party ramped up the pressure on Mr Modi over his silence and planned a nationwide protest today to highlight the risk to small investors. Bankers and industrialists also shared their view on the impact on India. Asia’s wealthiest financier Uday Kotak said while he does not see systemic risks to India’s financial system from “recent events,” the country’s large corporates rely on global sources for debt and equity financing, and local underwriting and capacity building needs to improve. As the saga enters its third week, investors are bracing for further volatility and the focus is increasingly turning to how the Adani Group will manage to finance its debt obligations.

The rout in company shares has cost India its place among the world’s five biggest stock markets, while the rupee is the worst-performing emerging Asian currency this year. New Delhi is rushing to limit the blow. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

recent market turbulence will not impact the nation’s economic fundamentals. Trade minister Piyush Goyal echoed the sentiment, saying Indian financial markets were among the most-respected and well-regulated in the world.