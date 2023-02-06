| 1.7°C Dublin

India looks to restore calm as Gautam Adani crisis enters third week

Subhadip Sircar

Indian politicians and regulators stepped in over the weekend to calm frayed nerves over concerns the turmoil surrounding billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate would spill over into the local economy and affect global investor sentiment toward the country.

Ministers from prime minister Narendra Modi’s government said Indian regulators were independent and competent to deal with the fallout, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India said it was committed to ensure market integrity. The central bank has assured that banks are within limits on their exposure to the Adani group.

