In the rough: Trump’s Scottish golf resort posts multimillion-pound losses

The Turnberry golf resort in Scotland owned by US president Donald Trump ran up its fourth successive year of multimillion-pound losses, company reports have revealed.

A redevelopment of the Alisa course and hotel took place at the resort in South Ayrshire in 2017 but UK Companies House filings show Golf Recreation Scotland Limited, the parent company of SLC Turnberry, reported losses of £3.38m (€3.8m) in 2017.

This figure is significantly smaller than the £17.6mn losses posted in the year ending December 31 2016 when the resort was closed for six months.

In the report, director and the president's son Eric Trump said: "The directors believe that in the short to medium terms, the resort will have operating profitability for the first time in 10 years.

"It is expected that revenue will continue to increase in subsequent years as the property is re-established as an industry-leading resort."

Mr Trump became a director of Golf Recreation Scotland in April 2014 when he purchased the resort.

He resigned directorships of five companies on the day before his inauguration as president, including Golf Recreation Scotland, registered in Aberdeen, Trump International Golf Club Scotland, registered in Edinburgh, and Nitto World Co, registered in London.

On the same day he resigned as director of DT Connect Europe and SLC Turnberry, both registered at Turnberry in Ayrshire.

He handed control of his business empire to sons Donald Junior and Eric.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania stayed at the Turnberry resort during a private leg of their visit to the UK, after the president had meetings with Theresa May and the Queen.

They arrived at the resort on Friday July 13 and spent two nights there, with Mr Trump playing two rounds of golf over the weekend before leaving on Sunday afternoon.

Press Association