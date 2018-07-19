A unique sight was witnessed in the skies of southern France this afternoon as the Airbus BelugaXL took its maiden voyage.

A unique sight was witnessed in the skies of southern France this afternoon as the Airbus BelugaXL took its maiden voyage.

In pictures: Airbus 'Beluga Whale' smiles as the cargo jet takes its maiden flight

Featuring "beluga whale-inspired eyes and an enthusiastic grin", according to the aircraft firm, the jet entertained as it soared over the mountainous coast.

People take pictures as an Airbus Beluga XL transport plane lands during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau People take pictures as an Airbus Beluga XL transport plane lands during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Pilots celebrate after landed an Airbus Beluga XL transport plane during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The plane's bulbous "forehead" hinges open to reveal an opening above the cockpit which accepts cargo into its expansive holding area.

And the cargo size - the fuselage is nearly 30 feet in diameter - is the crucial component of the specially designed jet, the first of few to be moved by Airbus to transport large aircraft components between its European manufacturing facilities.

Two wings for the Airbus A350 jetliner can be carried inside the jet's hold, and it can take off with a total weight of 227 tons.

With its oversized tail section, large horizontal stabiliser and fins, the whale flew for four hours before returning to France's Toulouse-Blagnac Airport.

An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane is seen on the tarmac after its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY The engineers wave from the deck of the Airbus BelugaXL after successfully completing its first flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, in Toulouse, southern France, Thursday, July 19, 2018 (AP Photo/Frederic Scheiber) The Airbus BelugaXL taxis after successfully completing its first fligh at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, in Toulouse, southern France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Frederic Scheiber)

It is expected that the BelugaXL will enter regular service next year.

Online Editors