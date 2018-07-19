In pictures: Airbus 'Beluga Whale' smiles as the cargo jet takes its maiden flight

A unique sight was witnessed in the skies of southern France this afternoon as the Airbus BelugaXL took its maiden voyage.
Featuring "beluga whale-inspired eyes and an enthusiastic grin", according to the aircraft firm, the jet entertained as it soared over the mountainous coast.
The plane's bulbous "forehead" hinges open to reveal an opening above the cockpit which accepts cargo into its expansive holding area.
And the cargo size - the fuselage is nearly 30 feet in diameter - is the crucial component of the specially designed jet, the first of few to be moved by Airbus to transport large aircraft components between its European manufacturing facilities.
Two wings for the Airbus A350 jetliner can be carried inside the jet's hold, and it can take off with a total weight of 227 tons.
With its oversized tail section, large horizontal stabiliser and fins, the whale flew for four hours before returning to France's Toulouse-Blagnac Airport.
It is expected that the BelugaXL will enter regular service next year.