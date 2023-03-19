| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘In-person time helps get more done’ – Mark Zuckerberg’s love affair with remote work may be on borrowed time amid Meta lay-offs announcement

Adrian Weckler

technology

Zuckerberg's comments are ironic given the overarching premise of all of Meta&rsquo;s services depend on making contact when physically apart. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Zuckerberg's comments are ironic given the overarching premise of all of Meta&rsquo;s services depend on making contact when physically apart. Photo: Getty

Zuckerberg's comments are ironic given the overarching premise of all of Meta’s services depend on making contact when physically apart. Photo: Getty

Zuckerberg's comments are ironic given the overarching premise of all of Meta’s services depend on making contact when physically apart. Photo: Getty

As he was making his jobs layoffs announcement last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg threw in an interesting nugget. Remote working, he said, is turning out to be less productive for some workers than he had anticipated.

In-person time helps build relationships and get more done,” he said.

Related topics

More On Meta

Most Watched

Privacy