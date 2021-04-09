IMF warns US rate spike could derail recovery

Kristalina Georgieva of the IMF has warned on recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday said the global economy is recovering faster than expected from the Covid-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies.

In its communique, the IMF’s steering committee stressed the importance of accelerating distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and pledged to strengthen international cooperation.

"Elevated financial vulnerabilities could pose risks, should global financial conditions tighten swiftly," the committee said. "The crisis may cause extended scarring and exacerbate poverty and inequalities, while climate change and other shared challenges are becoming more pressing."

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said a stronger growth outlook for the United States has positive spillovers for the world, but some countries struggling to reopen their economies could suffer if faster growth leads to increases in interest rates.

She called for Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to communicate clearly the Fed's view that inflation remains under control, saying markets have adopted a more "exuberant" view towards inflationary expectations, pushing bond yields higher.

Reuters