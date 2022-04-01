IMF says governments must act to boost workforce

IMF researchers urged governments to take stronger steps to alleviate labour shortages, including measures to improve control of the pandemic and bolster training programmes.

While further wage increases will help ease labour market pressures by attracting additional workers, government policies need to amplify those market forces, the IMF said in a paper and blog post released yesterday.

Controlling the pandemic through vaccines, testing and treatments will enable more experienced, low-skilled workers in contact-intensive industries and women with young children to fully rejoin the workforce. Training programmes could also help workers acquire the skills needed for fast-growing occupations or more traditional jobs that have acute shortages.

The analysis is from a discussion note, which showcases policy-related analysis and research by IMF economists while not necessarily representing the views of the fund.

It was released under the auspices of Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who took over as chief economist and head of the research department from Gita Gopinath earlier this year when she became the institution’s number two official.

The tight labour markets in countries such as the US and UK are lifting wages the most for low-paid jobs but having a more muted impact on broader inflation, researchers said. The strained labour market has raised annual growth in nominal wages in low-pay industries by four to six percentage points in the US and UK from mid-2020 to late 2021.

Yet the impact on overall wage inflation has been just 1.5 percentage point over the same period, partly due to the relatively small share of low-pay industries and jobs in total labour costs.

Labour markets in most advanced economies are tighter than they were before the pandemic, with the ratio of open vacancies to the number of unemployed people above pre-pandemic levels in Australia, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, the UK and the US.

Japan, Germany and Sweden are the main exceptions, the IMF said.