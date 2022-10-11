IMF revises up Irish growth forecast even as global economy slows

The Irish economy will grow 9pc this year and 4pc next year, the International Monetary Fund predicts, as it forecast a major global slowdown in 2023 and ‘technical’ recessions in almost half of the world’s economies.

The IMF’s forecast for Irish gross domestic product (GDP) – which includes volatile multinational transactions such as aircraft leasing and patent movements – was revised up by over a point this year but cut by around a point in 2023, compared to its July forecast.

Irish prices are expected to spike to 8.4pc on average over this year before falling to 6.5pc next year, the IMF said, while unemployment will hover near record lows of below 5pc.

The Central Bank said last week that Ireland’s domestic economy could “potentially” face two successive quarters of negative growth next year - the definition of a technical recession - as the country experiences a “considerable slowdown” from the end of 2022.

In its world economic outlook on Tuesday, the IMF forecasts global growth of 3.2pc this year and 2.7pc in 2023, down from 6pc in 2021, its weakest forecast since the height of the pandemic.

Global inflation is forecast to rise to 8.8pc in 2022 and fall to 6.5pc in 2023.

In a downside scenario - including a steeper oil price rise, a collapse in the Chinese real estate market, a bursting of the jobs bubble and faster interest rate rises - global growth could fall below 2pc and inflation could rise up to 1.5 points higher.

Eurozone GDP growth is projected to be almost flat next year at 0.5pc - with Italy (-0.2pc) and Germany (-0.3pc) entering recession - after growth of 3.1pc in 2022. German and Italian growth figures for 2023 were revised down by close to a point each since the Fund’s last forecast in July.

The US is expected to grow by 1.6pc in 2022 and 1pc in 2023, after 5.7pc growth last year. UK growth is forecast at 3.6pc in 2022 and 0.3pc in 2023.

The Chinese economy is expected to expand by 3.2 this year and 4.4pc next year. The Russian economy is set to shrink by 3.4pc in 2022 and 2.3 in 2023 - the only other economy bar Italy and Germany predicted to post negative growth on average across next year.

The IMF has warned governments not to over-spend to counter the slowdown, warning it could “work at cross-purposes” with central banks’ bid to tame inflation.

“As storm clouds gather, policymakers need to keep a steady hand,” said IMF economic counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

“Doing otherwise will only prolong the fight to bring inflation down, risk de-anchoring inflation expectations, increase funding costs, and stoke further financial instability.

“The risk of outsized, poorly targeted, and broadly stimulative fiscal packages in many countries is not negligible.”