IMF raises world economic outlook for the first time in a year

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Photo: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Expand

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Photo: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Eric Martin

The International Monetary Fund raised its global economic growth outlook for the first time in a year, with resilient US spending and China's reopening buttressing demand against a litany of risks.

Gross domestic product will likely expand 2.9pc in 2023, 0.2 percentage point more than forecast in October, the fund said Tuesday in Singapore in a quarterly update to its World Economic Outlook. While that's a slowdown from a 3.4pc expansion in 2022, the IMF said it expects growth will bottom out this year, accelerating to 3.1pc in 2024.

