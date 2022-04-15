IMF fears dislocation as war sends ‘shockwaves’ through economy

The war in Ukraine is prompting the International Monetary Fund to cut global growth estimates for both 2022 and 2023 as higher food and energy prices pressure fragile economies, the IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said yesterday.

Ms Georgieva said in a speech for next week’s IMF and World Bank spring meetings that the fund would downgrade its growth outlooks for 143 economies representing 86pc of global economic output, but said most countries will maintain positive growth.

Ms Georgieva, who previously warned that the war would drag on growth this year, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “sending shockwaves throughout the globe” and dealing a massive setback to countries struggling to recover from the still-raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“To put it simply, we are facing a crisis on top of a crisis,” Ms Georgieva said.

“In economic terms, growth is down and inflation is up. In human terms, people’s income are down and hardship is up.”

The IMF, which is set to release new economic forecasts on Tuesday, anticipates that inflation, now a “clear and present danger” for many economies, will remain elevated for longer than previously expected.

Inflation in the US has hit 8.5pc, the fastest pace in 40 years, and that in eurozone is running at 7.5pc.

“Inflation, financial tightening and frequent, wide-ranging lockdowns in China – causing new bottlenecks in global supply chains – are also weighing on activity,” she said.

Ms Georgieva also warned of a major new complication, the fragmentation of the global economy into geopolitical blocs, with differing trade and technology standards, payment systems and reserve currencies.

Such a fragmentation was the biggest threat to the post-World War Two, US-led economic order governed by the IMF, the World Bank, and other institutions created at the end of that conflict, she said.

“Such a tectonic shift would incur painful adjustment costs. Supply chains, R&D, and production networks would be broken and need to be rebuilt,” she said.

“Poor countries and poor people will bear the brunt of these dislocations,” Ms Georgieva said.