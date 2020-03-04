IMF cuts growth forecast and provides €45bn loan fund to fight virus impact

The faster spread of the coronavirus will wipe out any hope of stronger growth in 2020, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said yesterday, adding that a third of the Fund's 189 member countries were now affected.

Ms Georgieva said - after speaking to the IMF's steering committee - that the Fund now expects 2020 global growth will be below the 2.9pc rate for 2019 and forecasts will be revised. The changed view would represent more than a 0.4 percentage-point drop from the 3.3pc 2020 growth rate that the IMF had forecast in January based on an easing of US-China trade tensions.

"Growth this year will fall below the level of last year," she said but declined to say whether the escalating health crisis could push the world into a recession.

Ms Georgieva and World Bank president David Malpass underscored the importance of coordinated action to limit the economic and human impact of the virus

The Fund is making available $50bn (€45bn) in low-cost loans.

Reuters

Indo Business