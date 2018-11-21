Flat pack furniture giant Ikea is to cut up to 20 jobs in Ireland over the next two years as part of its global transformation plan.

Ikea to cut up to 20 jobs in Ireland as part of 'transformation'

The job cuts will come as part of a cull of 7,500 Ikea workers worldwide.

Ikea currently employs 730 staff at its two outlets here - the full-sized store in Ballymun and its order and collection point in Carrickmines, South Dublin.

"We are transforming our business to better meet the needs of our customers and be more convenient and affordable to more people," Ireland market manager Claudia Marshall said.

"The impact on the Irish business is minimal and at this stage we anticipate that over the next two years, potentially less than 20 jobs out of the 730 in Ireland may be made redundant. We will work closely with all our co-workers to support them during this period of change."

Earlier this month the group said it has no plans to open further stores in Ireland, despite strong growth in sales.

Ikea's parent firm Ingka Group said that as part of the transformation, it is assessing all parts of the organisation and is "simplifying to enable a greater focus on adding value to its customers".

As part of the shake-up, 11,500 new jobs will also be created over the next two years through the opening of what Ikea called 30 new "touchpoints".

Javier Quinones, Ikea UK and Ireland country retail manager, said: "We are in a fast-changing retail environment and while we continue to grow, we are evaluating how we can remain relevant in the eyes of consumers - now and in the future.

"While the opportunities ahead of us are exciting, we know that some of the changes won't always be easy and in some cases, we will have to make difficult decisions.

"Co-workers are at the heart of our business and throughout this transformation we will have an ongoing dialogue on how to navigate these changes, to ensure we do this in a way in line with our values and ensuring that our co-workers feel supported."

