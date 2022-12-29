If you want to know what’s going to happen next, don’t ask an economist

This year’s unseasonal winter World Cup was also the first in many years that didn’t feature predictions of who would win the tournament from investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Perhaps after a series of own goals that saw Goldman’s number-crunchers keep on punting ‘Brazil to win’, someone finally realised that getting things wrong since 2006 was not the best advert for the bank’s predictive powers.

You can of course dismiss modelling the ‘beautiful game’ as a bit of harmless fun, but just two years after Goldman launched its bid for football glory, the crash of 2008 exposed the limits of economic modelling.

The late Queen Elizabeth asked on a visit to the London School of Economics “How come nobody could foresee it”.

When a reply came, it blamed “financial wizards” who believed they “had found new and clever ways of managing risks” and a forecasting failure caused by the “psychology of herding and the mantra of financial and policy gurus”.

Fast forward to today and there’s one thing those gurus are agreed on: the certainties of the past few decades are now being overturned.

It is the end of the ‘Great Moderation’ of the past four decades. The era of low and stable inflation is over, having kept the world economy on life support, central banks are now bent on breaking it and the epoch in which globalisation brought us an array of ever cheaper goods is broken.

The past 40 years may have been great for the investment banks and billionaires but haven’t been so great for people who lost jobs when China opened to the world, lost their homes in the crash or are now seeing incomes eroded by double-digit inflation.

Covid and war are two completely unforecastable events, but no one seems to question the models until it is far too late

It seems the predictive powers of economic models – whether from the private sector, or from official bodies – have not improved much since 2008.

At Christmas 2021, the European Central Bank had ruled out interest rate rises for 2022.

It’s not turned out like that. Eurozone inflation has doubled to 10pc and there have been 2.5 percentage points worth of ECB interest rate rises in 2022 alone.

Fast forward to Christmas Eve 2022 and we have one of the ECB’s top officials sending out an unseasonal warning of more pain to come in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine

Zeitung.

Governing council member Isabel Schnabel said that having initially underestimated the persistence of inflation, the bank would keep on hiking until it was brought under control. She warned that eurozone interest rates could go higher than three percent.

Isabel Schnabel is an executive board member of the European Central Bank. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Isabel Schnabel is an executive board member of the European Central Bank. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Like Goldman, Ms Schnabel is dependent on standard economic models – driven off historical data – to give her a readout.

“Models are available, but they are difficult to apply in practice. The challenge is to identify the causes of inflation, and the correct response, in real time,” she told the newspaper.

No one disputes that policymaking is very difficult and Covid and war in Europe are two completely unforecastable events, but no one seems to question the economic models until it is far too late.

It wasn’t the application of models, or the invasion of Ukraine, that undid the ECB’s economists in spring of 2022.

Qhen the recession comes, it will not be short and shallow but long and severe

In March, even before inflation had started to ramp sharply higher, it issued a mea culpa for inaccurate staff inflation forecasts that had formed the basis for decisions made by Ms Schnabel and other rate setters at the bank.

“The underestimate for the first quarter of 2022 marked the largest one-quarter-ahead error for inflation since the first staff projections in 1998 – a 2.0 percentage point difference between the outturn and the December 2021 projection,” the bank said.

That statement is interesting as much for what it doesn’t say – it’s as not as if the ECB had been much good at forecasting inflation prior to that.

According to economist Zsolt Darvas writing in 2018, the ECB had been “systemically incorrect” in stubbornly predicting a rise in core inflation since December 2013, the first time its forecasts were made public.

This isn’t a new problem. A study by the International Monetary Fund of 153 recessions between 1992-2014 showed that in the April before the downturn hit, forecasters expected output to fall in only five of these.

So where do we stand now on the economy?

Opinion ranges from “the mother of all debt crises” from ‘Doctor Doom’ – who rose to fame by predicting the 2008 crisis and has been predicting one ever since – to an upbeat assessment from Goldman.

It puts the chance of a US recession at 35pc, well below the median of 65pc among the forecasters in the latest Wall Street Journal survey and says the Federal Reserve will push interest rates to 5-5.25pc.

For Europe, it expects a shallow recession and the ECB to keep on hiking, although there won’t be a rapid recovery after the recession due to the continued drag from energy costs.

As befits his moniker, Dr Doom warns: “when the recession comes, it will not be short and shallow but long and severe”, but wisely he doesn’t give a timeframe.

Perhaps the only way to make sense of this is to turn to someone with a track of success in World Cup predictions. Not Paul the Octopus of 2010 fame, but Joachim Klement of Liberum Capital who has just completed a hattrick by picking every winner since 2014.

“It has become a tradition among banks to make these forecasts to show that economists have a sense of humour (they don’t) and can actually forecast things that matter,” Mr Klement wrote in his predictions before kickoff in Qatar.

“They can’t. Or rather, most of them can’t.”