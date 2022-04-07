If we want to stop Putin’s war, Europe needs to sanction Russian gas now

Europe’s latest sanctions on Russian coal and a ban on high-tech exports aren’t going to halt Vladimir Putin’s murderous actions in Ukraine. For that we need to stop propping up his regime with the €600m-€800m a day we pay for Russian gas which finances every bomb, bullet and death in his war.

While Ireland doesn’t import Russian gas and industry here is the least dependent in the eurozone on gas in terms of output, consumers here will face even higher prices to heat homes and fill cars. But if we don’t act now we will be in for a cold – and even more expensive – winter.

All the back-slapping in western capitals about the confiscation of half of the Russian central bank’s foreign exchange and the toughest financial sanctions ever imposed on a major country have now given way to a more sober assessment, and the realisation that for the sanctions to bite hard, there will have to be more pain on both sides.

Not only is the rouble no longer collapsing, it has recovered all of the ground it lost in a 40pc tumble to 139 against the dollar after Moscow’s currency reserves were raided on February 26.

Read More

With European gas storage levels currently around a quarter of capacity, any effort to refill them ahead of the winter crunch is nothing more than a licence for Russia to print money to pay for more weapons and kill more Ukrainians.

The country’s foreign current account surplus hit a record $120bn last year as economies reopened after Covid, and the Institute for International Finance calculates that Russia is on track to register a substantially larger surplus this year, “potentially in the range of $200 to $240bn”.

“The hard reality is that war has delivered a positive terms of trade shock to Russia and it is the terms of trade that are – historically – the single biggest driver of export revenues,” said the Washington-based organisation that groups the largest names in finance as its members.

War has delivered a positive terms of trade shock to Russia

Of course, Europe is trying. Germany’s vice chancellor and economy minister Robert Habeck says that his country – Europe’s biggest economy by far which relies on Russia for 55pc of its gas – could end all imports from there by the middle of 2024.

By the time that happens, if it happens, there isn’t going to be much left standing in Ukraine after another year of Russian artillery and rocket barrages.

And, as we have seen, Russia is quite adept at fighting back over sanctions, with demands that gas exports be paid into Gazprombank and then converted into roubles, shielding that bank from the kind of punishment meted out to Russia’s top two banks which have been barred from the financial system.

Last year when oil prices were a lot lower than they are today, energy financed 40pc of Russia’s budget, which will come in as balanced based on oil prices of $44 a barrel. With oil at around $100 a barrel, Moscow is looking at a healthy budget surplus this year.

Russia can even afford to keep its debt payments to western banks and fund managers up to date.

“The lesson for the West is that the effectiveness of financial sanctions can only go so far, absent trade sanctions,” notes Tatiana Orlova of Oxford Economics.

The only real way to hurt Putin is to target oil and gas. And that’s just what Lithuania, a country of 2.3 million people that was annexed by the Soviet Union which borders Russian ally Belarus, has done.

“Buying Russian oil and gas is financing war crimes,” says Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

“Dear EU friends, pull the plug. Don’t be an accomplice.”

If they can take such a measure, then surely the rest of the EU can use its leverage.

Oxford Economics notes that more than 90pc of Russian gas is delivered to Europe via pipelines, which means that unlike oil or coal, Russia would be unable to sell this gas on global markets quickly.

“This is why gas is the first fuel for reducing the EU’s reliance on Russian energy,” the consultancy said in a recent report.

The European Central Bank estimates that a 10pc rationing of gas supplies would reduce the eurozone’s gross value added output by 0.7pc. Goldman Sachs says that a scenario in which all pipeline exports from Russia stopped would result in a decline of 2.2 percentage points in output from their central scenario.

‘Dear EU friends, pull the plug’

Even for industrial Germany, the economic costs are not insurmountable. Leading economist Rudiger Bachmann has estimated the largest downside risk at 3pc of GDP for Europe’s largest economy.

We should have realised by now that “cheap” Russian gas comes at a heavy cost, but Europe is not economically toothless. To be sure, finances in Europe have been stretched by Covid, but we now know that governments can step in with furlough and other aid payments if the private sector cannot function. We know that the European Central Bank can narrow sovereign bond spreads to help riskier borrowers and we also now know that the EU can jointly issue bonds.

The European Central Bank’s forecasts last month put the bloc’s overall budget deficit at 3.1pc of gross domestic product this year. That’s down dramatically from the 7.2pc recorded in 2020 as Covid first hit.

Europe faces a moral choice over Russia – keep on paying for the gas and finance more Ukrainian deaths – or take a short-term economic hit.

Putin will continue to probe Europe’s resolve with demands for payment in roubles for gas and the like.

It is a game of chicken and the first one to blink loses.

