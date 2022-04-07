| 7.8°C Dublin

If we want to stop Putin’s war, Europe needs to sanction Russian gas now

David Chance

Vladimir Putin will continue to probe Europe&rsquo;s resolve. Photo: Getty Expand
Europe’s latest sanctions on Russian coal and a ban on high-tech exports aren’t going to halt Vladimir Putin’s murderous actions in Ukraine. For that we need to stop propping up his regime with the €600m-€800m a day we pay for Russian gas which finances every bomb, bullet and death in his war.

While Ireland doesn’t import Russian gas and industry here is the least dependent in the eurozone on gas in terms of output, consumers here will face even higher prices to heat homes and fill cars. But if we don’t act now we will be in for a cold – and even more expensive – winter.

