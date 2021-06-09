IDA must follow State position on Israel, says Leo Varadkar

The IDA will have to stick to Ireland’s “well-known position” on illegal settlements in Israel as the investment agency tenders for a part-time business development consultant in the country, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The IDA has tendered for a person to represent the agency in Israel in an effort to secure investment in Ireland.

The consultant will identify Israel-headquartered companies with potential for investing here.

The person hired will also be expected to engage with senior decision-makers in those firms and represent Ireland’s potential as an investment location.

“As an agency of my department, I expect IDA Ireland to align with Ireland’s well-known position on the illegality of Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, which informs our engagement with the state of Israel across a range of bilateral issues, including trade,” Mr Varadkar, who’s also the Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister, told TD Richard Boyd Barrett in a recent written reply to a parliamentary question.

“Ireland distinguishes between the territory of the state of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967,” Mr Varadkar added.

Read More

The Tánaiste said IDA Ireland is represented on the Group for the National Plan on Business and Human Rights, which incudes stakeholders from government, business and “civil society”.

“The Implementation Group has draw up guidance in business and human rights for business enterprises which was formally launched by my colleague, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, in April,” said Mr Varadkar.

“IDA Ireland has advised my department that they will be guided by all aspects of this guidance when appointing a business development consultant in any territory,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said the IDA’s overseas teams and office network are vital to support the agency’s efforts in winning new foreign direct investment from across the world.

“Ireland is a proven location for global companies to grow and serve their customer base in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region,” he said.

My Boyd Barrett’s party, People Before Profit, called last month on the Government to expel Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, Ophir Kariv, following Israeli military action against targets in Gaza in response to rocket attacks on cities in Israel.

An amendment to a motion put before the Dáil by the party that demanded the expulsion was defeated, however.

At an Oireachtas committee hearing last month, Mr Kariv expressed disappointment at the attacks being made on Israeli by some Irish politicians.