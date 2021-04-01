| 8.1°C Dublin

‘I’d be happy to see Spanish banks serving Irish customers, and the other way round as well’

EBA chair José Manuel Campa believes believes legacy of 2008 crash is ‘eroding over time naturally’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Impact: José Manuel Campa says Covid has reflected very marginally on the balance sheets of banks. Photo: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg Expand

Sarah Collins

The exit of Ulster Bank from the Irish market is not the end of the world for the EU’s main banking regulator.

EU-wide – rather than local – competition is what interests José Manuel Campa, chairperson of the Paris-based European Banking Authority (EBA), which has been implementing EU banking rules for the last 10 years, alongside its sister agencies for markets and insurance.

"For us, the real important aspect is not how many local players there are, but do we have an effective market in the European Union that fosters integration and competition,” he tells the Irish Independent.

