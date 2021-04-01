‘I’d be happy to see Spanish banks serving Irish customers, and the other way round as well’

The exit of Ulster Bank from the Irish market is not the end of the world for the EU’s main banking regulator.

EU-wide – rather than local – competition is what interests José Manuel Campa, chairperson of the Paris-based European Banking Authority (EBA), which has been implementing EU banking rules for the last 10 years, alongside its sister agencies for markets and insurance.

"For us, the real important aspect is not how many local players there are, but do we have an effective market in the European Union that fosters integration and competition,” he tells the Irish Independent.

“I would be very happy – I’m from Spain – if I were to see Spanish banks actively providing services to Irish customers. And the other way round, by the way. For me, that would be the best way to think about it, rather than thinking about any individual bank leaving any domestic market.”

The Harvard-trained economist and former head of regulatory affairs for Banco Santander, Spain’s largest bank, says Ireland has a “dynamic” fintech sector that can succeed where retail banks may be failing.

“My impression is that dynamic will work more in favour of fostering that competition over the medium- and long-term than whether you have two or three just purely domestic players.”

That will be of little consolation to Ulster Bank mortgage holders and others looking to buy, as Irish borrowers pay almost double the EU average for a home loan.

The average interest rate on new mortgages in Ireland was 2.79pc in January, according to the Central Bank, compared to a eurozone average of 1.31pc.

High lending rates in Ireland are part of what Mr Campa calls the “risk-reward adjustment” for stubbornly high levels of non-performing loans (NPLs), where repayments are more than 90 days overdue.

"It’s true that the average net interest margin – not just mortgage but all lending – in Ireland’s banks is higher than the European Union average. But it’s also true that the NPL ratio, the non-performing loans ratio, is also higher.

"You have to think about interest rates as a compensation for risk. So if the risk is perceived to be higher, it’s reasonable that the price is a bit higher as well. It’s a risk-reward adjustment.”

EBA data published on Wednesday show the EU’s NPL ratio continuing to decline in the fourth quarter of 2020, to 2.6pc, while Ireland’s rose to 4.2pc, from 3.3pc in the first quarter of the year.

It puts Ireland at a similar level to Italy (4.1pc) but still well below EU outliers Cyprus and Greece, where NPLs are in double digits.

The EBA data also show Irish banks’ return on equity – a key measure of profitability – was -3.3pc in the fourth quarter last year, compared to +2pc in the EU as a whole.

Research by the Irish Banking and Payments Federation (BPFI) earlier this year showed that this is largely because capital buffers at Irish banks are three times the EU average, amounting to an extra €2.5bn in costs.

Goodbody analysts Eamonn Hughes and Barry Egan have said returns on equity (ROEs) could be 10pc better at AIB and Bank of Ireland – and even higher at Permanent TSB – if regulators stopped viewing mortgage risk through the lens of the 2008 crash.

But Mr Campa believes the legacy of the crisis in EU regulatory risk weighting is “eroding over time naturally”.

“The impact of the previous crisis into the risk management is likely to be eroding away. It’s more an assessment of what is the risk-return reward.”

Low profitability is an issue across the bloc, Mr Campa points out, which may be why the European Central Bank (ECB) – which supervises euro area banks, while the EBA covers the EU’s 27 members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway – issued guidance last year on “banking consolidation”.

Consolidation is not in itself a goal. It’s a means to solving the problem.

In a January guidance note, the ECB talked about “business combinations” aiding “financial soundness” and addressing issues such as profitability.

“One way to manage that is through consolidation,” agrees Mr Campa. “But it’s not in itself a goal. It’s a means to solving the problem, which is getting more effective banks.” He says the important factor in any merger is the business model at each bank.

"To be very blunt: in merging two bad banks, it’s unlikely you’re going to get a good bank.

“If a case is put forward that makes sense from a business point of view, that is more sustainable and less risky, it should be allowed to go forward. I would even go further: it should be encouraged to go forward because it fosters competition and we need to make sure there are no barriers to prevent it from happening.”

Mr Campa, a finance and economics professor, was junior economy minister in the Spanish coalition government of José Luis Rodríquez Zapatero at the height of the last crisis.

He was also on the board of the EU’s temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, which lent Ireland €17.7bn in 2010.

He is now the man responsible for conducting EU-wide bank stress tests, which will cover a sample set of 50 banks, including AIB and Bank of Ireland.

The tests, postponed from last year due to the pandemic, will be published at the end of July.

Banks are currently sending the EBA their first assessments, which will then be put through a quality assurance process by Mr Campa’s staff.

They will be tested against two scenarios: the ‘baseline’ economic situation in December 2020 and a ‘stress’ scenario where growth dips by 3.6pc, unemployment spikes and house prices plummet.

So far, the pandemic “has reflected very marginally on the balance sheets of banks”.

“What we’ve observed is that actually the banks’ capital position has increased for the year 2020,” says Mr Campa.

“There is obviously economic disruption that has not been transmitted yet into the balance sheet situation of the banks.”

The problem is that the average is just the average.

EU banks held, on average, 5.3 percentage points of extra capital on top of their regulatory capital requirements at the end of 2020, so most are in a strong position to absorb any Covid-related losses.

“Of course, the problem is that the average is just the average,” Mr Campa says.

“That doesn’t rule out the possibility that there may be some banks – because of their business models that are more affected than others, or because they had a lower starting level of capital – that may be also more affected. But overall, we think that the system has more than enough capital at this stage.”

One of the central issues for banks to manage – and which Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, is steering as the head of the 19-country Eurogroup of finance ministers – is how to tell which firms will be “viable” once state supports are withdrawn.

“It’s very important that that assessment is done properly,” says Mr Campa. "It’s very difficult to assess, also as long as we don’t have clarity about when the recovery phase will take place.

“If you are a tourist-related company, it makes a big difference to you whether this summer could be a regular tourist season or not.”

Making that assessment should be a joint effort by “financial experts” including banks, investors, managers and governments, Mr Campa says, who should make sure national insolvency regimes don’t push viable companies into liquidation.

“We have to be careful that those insolvency regimes do not promote, too much, depletion of companies – that too many companies have to go through bankruptcy or through liquidation. Rather, that restructuring is done efficiently.”