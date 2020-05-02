Icon reveal MedPass deal worth $47m

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Paris, MedPass International is one of the leading European medical device consultancies (stock photo)

Icon, a Dublin-headquartered provider of drug development solutions, has said its purchase of MedPass International, a medical device consultancy, is expected to be worth $47m (€42.8m).

Nasdaq-listed Icon, which was co-founded by Ronan Lambe and John Climax in 1990, made the statement on the acquisition in a US company filing last week. The company completed the deal in late January.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Paris, MedPass International is one of the leading European medical device consultancies.

The company has served more than 1,000 medical device companies, from start-ups to multi-nationals, and has contributed to the development of hundreds of devices, including several breakthrough technologies.

