Icelandic seafood completes €9m Oceanpath deal

'ISI is headquartered in Reykjavik. The company is a worldwide sales, processing and marketing company for frozen, salted and fresh seafood' (stock photo)

Iceland Seafood International (ISI), a seafood group listed on Nasdaq Iceland, has acquired the remaining third of Irish seafood company Oceanpath in a deal worth €9m.

The company also announced the completion of its acquisition of Co Mayo-based seafood processor William Carr & Sons from Sweden's Mondi Group in a deal worth €6.5m. Carr & Sons is an Irish seafood-processing company specialised in high-quality smoked salmon production, and is known for the Nolans Seafoods brand.

ISI acquired 67pc of Oceanpath in March 2018. Since then, ISI said the company had performed well with a "strong market presence in the fresh and smoked seafood retail market in Ireland".

The Ecock family, who founded Oceanpath, will remain invested in the company and hold a 2.19pc stake in ISI post-transaction.

"Iceland Seafood values highly the Ecock family, who founded the company three decades ago and has managed Oceanpath to become market leader in Ireland," said a statement from ISI.

"Ken and Trevor Ecock form the core of the management team in Ireland and will continue to do so, after having taken the baton from their father Alan Ecock who retired last summer."

The statement from ISI said total sales in Ireland would exceed €50m, with the company now selling into all major retailers.

Ken Ecock, managing director of Oceanpath, said he was looking forward to working with the team at Carr & Sons and strengthening the business in Ireland further, providing more than 200 local jobs.

"The expertise of our team and the quality of production will allow us to enhance the range of products and services that we offer our customers, positioning the business well into the future," he said.

Bjarni Ármannsson, chief executive of ISI, said the acquisition would create opportunities for further innovation and benefits for the consumer.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our position in the Irish seafood market. Oceanpath is a well run, efficient, customer-oriented and innovative company," he said. " We are very proud of our relationship with the Ecock family and are confident that the management team will utilize this opportunity well."

ISI is headquartered in Reykjavik. The company is a worldwide sales, processing and marketing company for frozen, salted and fresh seafood.

The company has operations in eight countries with over 700 employees. It generates annual sales of €450m across 45 countries.

ISI acquired Oceanpath from the Ecock family in a deal valued at around €13m. Oceanpath's brands include the Dunn's of Dublin brand.

The Irish company operates two factories, Oceanpath in Howth, Co Dublin, which sources, processes and sells fresh and frozen seafood and Dunn's of Dublin.

Sunday Indo Business