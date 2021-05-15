IBRC’s Prague Hilton hotel saw revenue sink as pandemic struck

The Hilton Prague Hotel – formerly part of the Quinn empire and now effectively controlled by the State – generated turnover of €12.5m last year compared with the budgeted €53m as the Covid pandemic struck, according to accounts for the property.

The newly-filed accounts show that the directors of the firm – Dalata chief executive Pat McCann and Dalata non-executive director Robert Dix – have valued the property at €235m in respect of 2019. That compares with a €222m valuation for the near 800-bedroom property the year before.

The amount owned to IBRC, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, by the Czech firm immediately behind the hotel, is €227.4m. IBRC controls the property.

“The directors have not engaged professional valuers to carry out a valuation assessment for… 2019,” the accounts note. “However, due to continued investment in the property, in the directors opinion, the value of the tangible assets at €235.6m is a fair reflection of the value of the assets at 31 December, 2019.”

The directors note in the accounts that turnover at the hotel for 2021 has been budgeted at just €15.5m. They said the first seven months of this year will be difficult, particularly for conference and meeting business.

Bu they added that the majority of conferences postponed or cancelled in 2020 have rebooked for 2021 and 2022.

“The main creditor and shareholder of the group, IBRC, has provided formal forbearance on the loan obligations outstanding until the end of 2021,” the firm’s directors note.

They added that financial models prepared for the business show that it will continue to retain a positive cash balance throughout the forecast periods to March 2022, without requiring further funds from its lenders. A capital investment programme is due to finish this year.

The directors noted that the continuing pandemic has had a “catastrophic impact” on the tourism and hospitality industry this year.

The Hilton in Prague closed last March due to government restrictions. It reopened in July. Occupancy improved from July to September, but then leisure guests were again banned by the government as part of its Covid response.