IAG finalises deal to buy Air Europa for €500m

Iberia and Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group (IAG) has finalised a deal to buy Air Europa for €500m.

This is a significant reduction on the original equity value of €1bn for Air Europa, which IAG had agreed to prior to the pandemic.

Payment of the acquisition has been deferred until the sixth anniversary of the deal’s completion.

The revised terms in the Amendment Agreement are conditional on the satisfactory negotiation between Iberia and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) regarding the non-financial terms associated with the financial support provided by SEPI to Air Europa during 2020.

Iberia intends to begin discussions with SEPI shortly concerning these conditions, according to a statement from IAG.

If all conditions of the Amendment Agreement and the acquisition are satisfied, completion is expected to take place in the second half of this year.

The deal is still subject to approval by the European Commission.

Aer Lingus owner IAG said it continues to expect the acquisition to generate “significant cost and revenue synergies.”

Luis Gallego, IAG’s chief executive, said: “Both Iberia and IAG are demonstrating their resilience to face the deepest crisis in aviation’s history.

Being part of a large group is the best guarantee to overcome current market challenges which will also benefit Air Europa once the transaction is completed.”

Air Europa operates domestic and international flights on European and long-haul routes to Latin America, the United States of America, the Caribbean and North Africa.

Online Editors