‘I started on the shop floor in Penneys and worked my way through to where I am today’

Boohoo’s Offaly-born CEO John Lyttle is tearing up the rag trade for a digital age 

Ellie Donnelly

The Faithful county might not be a traditional fashion stronghold, to paraphrase the great Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, but Offaly man and Boohoo CEO John Lyttle is playing at the highest level in a rapidly changing industry. 

With the online fashion retailer valued at £4.2bn, he’s also among the most senior international executives from Ireland in any sector. If that valuation hits £6bn in the next three years Lyttle is in line for a personal bonus of £50m.

He’s come a long way from his days as a trainee manager in Penneys in Dún Laoghaire.

