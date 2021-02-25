| 4.8°C Dublin

This Working Life

‘I lived in a mud hut with no electricity or running water with three others’

Simon Collins, director and owner, Travel Health Clinic
In conversation with Mary McCarthy

Simon Collins and Kate Carberry of Travel Health Clinic. Photo: Rose Bainbridge Expand

Mary McCarthy

Career path Band Aid happened when I was in fifth year and the discussion of famine made me want to work overseas; though I didn’t act on this instinct until I was 30.

Growing up in Limerick my dad was a dentist, my mum a radiographer and my two brothers had graduated as doctors so that was all a big influence on me going to the Royal College of Surgeons.

Apart from an unformed desire to work abroad, I had no career path, so I did the General Practice scheme. I worked in Cavan for two years and was lecturing in UCD when it struck me I would be doing this for the rest of my life if I did not go and work abroad.

