Hundreds protest and thousands walk out of vast Foxconn factory in China over Covid restrictions, hitting iPhone production

Clashes between security personnel in protective clothing and workers at the factory compound operated by Foxconn. Photo: AP

Security personnel in protective clothing attack a protester with clubs after he grabbed a metal pole that had been used to strike him during protest at the factory compound operated by Foxconn. Photo: AP

Protesters face off against security personnel in white protective clothing at the factory compound operated by Foxconn in Zhengzhou, China. Photo: AP

SEPTEMBER 07: Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a new iPhone 14 Pro during an Apple special event on September 07, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 as well as new versions of the Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost version of the popular timepiece that will start at $249. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Foxconn’s flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see its November shipments further reduced by the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said yesterday, as thousands of employees left the site.

The company could now see more of the site’s November production affected, up from an internal estimate of up to 30pc when the factory’s worker troubles started in late October, the source said.

The site, which is the only factory where Foxconn makes premium iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Pro, is unlikely to resume full production by the end of this month, the source added.

The world’s largest Apple iPhone factory has been grappling with strict Covid-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers and disrupted production ahead of Christmas and January’s Lunar New Year holiday, as many workers were either put into isolation or fled the plant.

It has fuelled concerns over Apple’s ability to deliver products for the busy holiday period.

On Wednesday workers, most of whom were new recruits hired in recent weeks, clashed with security personnel at the Zhengzhou plant in central China.

Many claimed they were misled over compensation benefits at the factory, and others complained about sharing dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for Covid.

Foxconn apologised for a pay-related “technical error” when hiring on Thursday, and later offered 10,000 yuan (€1,341) to protesting new recruits who agreed to resign and leave.

It’s time to go home

The source said more than 20,000 workers, mostly new hires not yet working on production lines, took the money and left.

Videos posted on Chinese social media yesterday showed crowds and long lines of luggage-laden workers queuing for buses.

“It’s time to go home,” one person posted.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, declined to comment. Apple, which said on Thursday it had staff at the factory, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plant, before its woes began, employed more than 200,000 staff. It has dormitories, restaurants, basketball courts and a football pitch across its sprawling roughly 1.4 million square metre facility.

Another Foxconn source familiar with the matter said some new hires had left the campus but did not elaborate on how many. This person said that because the people leaving had not yet been trained or begun to work, their departures would not cause further harm to current production.

The incident has a big impact on our public image but little on our capacity

“The incident has a big impact on our public image but little on our (current) capacity. Our current capacity is not affected,” the source said.

“There’s only so much corporate can do on pandemic prevention... It’s been a problem for a while. This is a problem faced by everyone,” the person said, pointing to other worker unrest triggered by rigid Covid restrictions, including upheaval at another Apple supplier, Quanta, in May.

Earlier in the week hundreds of workers had joined protests at the plant, with some men smashing surveillance cameras and windows, footage uploaded on social media showed.

The rare scenes of open dissent in China mark an escalation of unrest at the massive factory in Zhengzhou city that has come to symbolise a dangerous build-up in frustration with the country’s ultra-harsh Covid rules as well as inept handling of the situation by the world’s largest contract manufacturer.

Under closed-loop operations, staff live and work on site, isolated from the wider world.

“It’s now evident that closed-loop production in Foxconn only helps in preventing from spreading to the city, but does nothing (if not make it even worse) for the workers in the factory,” Aiden Chau of China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based advocacy group, said in an email.

As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the footage on Kuaishou, a social media platform where Reuters reviewed many of the videos, had been taken down.

Kuaishou did not respond to a request for comment.

The protest images come at a time when investors are concerned about escalating global supply-chain issues, due in part to China’s zero-Covid policies that aim to stamp out every outbreak.

Foxconn is Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, accounting for 70pc of iPhone shipments globally. It makes most of the phones at the Zhengzhou plant, though it has other smaller production sites in India and southern China.