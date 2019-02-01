Car giant Ford has announced a voluntary redundancy programme at one of its main plants which will lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Hundreds of jobs to go as car giant Ford rolls out redundancy programme at main UK plant

The company said a voluntary separation programme will affect hourly and salaried employees at its Bridgend engine plant in South Wales.

The move, which Ford said was part of its ongoing actions to create a "sustainably profitable business" in Europe, will affect between 350 and 400 jobs.

A Ford spokesman said: "The programme follows discussion with the union on matching the plant's labour requirements to the projected production volume expectations in the near term.

"It is anticipated that the majority of employees who apply and are selected for voluntary separation under this programme will leave Ford employment in the third and fourth quarters of 2019."

The company announced plans last month for a major shake-up of its operations in the UK and mainland Europe.

Press Association