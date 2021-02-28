Humm payments firm to expand into UK market

Humm, a subsidiary of listed Australian consumer finance company Hummgroup, is set to expand into the UK following strong growth in Ireland.

The flexible payment company, which was known as Flexi-Fi and offers consumers a buy now, pay later option at its partner retailers, has secured an office in Belfast. Humm intends to create up to 20 positions immediately.

The CEO of the Irish business, PJ Byrne, said Humm had performed well in the first half of its 2021 financial year. Humm’s customer base was up 95pc, retail partners were up 71pc, and transaction volumes were up 44pc on the same period last year.

Online Editors