Huawei profits surge 76pc despite revenue falling for first time

Chinese tech giant employs 500 people in Ireland

Huawei is shifting much of its focus to cloud computing, car technology and further uses for 5G. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Adrian Weckler

Huawei has recorded a 28pc decline in revenue but a 76pc rise in profit, its latest accounts for the past year show.

The Chinese tech giant, which employs 500 people in Ireland, saw turnover of 636.8bn yuan (€91bn) in 2021, its first annual revenue decline. The company has been pushed out of the global smartphone handset business due to trade sanctions from the US.

