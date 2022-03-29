Huawei profits surge 76pc despite revenue falling for first time

Huawei has recorded a 28pc decline in revenue but a 76pc rise in profit, its latest accounts for the past year show.

The Chinese tech giant, which employs 500 people in Ireland, saw turnover of 636.8bn yuan (€91bn) in 2021, its first annual revenue decline. The company has been pushed out of the global smartphone handset business due to trade sanctions from the US.

However, its profit surged to 113.7bn yuan as it moved to shift sections of its business into cloud computing, car technology and further uses for 5G.

Huawei also raised its research and development budget to €20.4bn. Last year, the company said it would spend another €80m in research and development at research units in Dublin, Cork and Athlone, adding 110 jobs.

Huawei’s Irish R&D focuses on video, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, engineering and 5G.

The results were presented by the company’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was held by Canadian authorities for three years in an extradition battle that involved the US and China.

“Despite a revenue decline in 2021, our ability to make a profit and generate cash flows is increasing, and we are more capable of dealing with uncertainty,” she said.

Huawei could face scrutiny from Ireland as part of a European-led “safe vendors” initiative, designed to put in place security standards in crucial utilities such as mobile networks.

Only one of the Irish mobile networks, Eir, uses Huawei as a main 5G component. However, several large Irish telecoms networks use Huawei in at least some of their networks or equipment stacks.

“Huawei ranked second in the 2021 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard and will continue to invest in R&D in Ireland and across Europe,” said a spokesperson for Huawei Ireland.

Huawei says it will try to “fast track” business in sectors such as transportation, finance, energy and manufacturing technology. It is trying to beef up services such as coal industry logistics, “smart road” technology and products for ports and customs authorities.

Huawei is one of the biggest sellers of smart watches and fitness bands, selling over 100 million units last year.

