Huawei posts 23pc revenue growth amid US sanctions

China's Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2pc - faster than a year ago - despite an intense United States campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.

Unlisted Huawei, which only started disclosing quarterly results this year, said revenue in the first half rose to 401.3bn yuan (€52.3bn) from 325.7bn yuan (€42.4bn) a year ago, with smartphone shipments reaching 118 million units, up 24pc.

Huawei's supply chain was significantly disrupted when it was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in mid-May.

The US government alleges it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

Reuters