Tuesday 30 July 2019

Huawei posts 23pc revenue growth amid US sanctions

Independent.ie Business Desk

China's Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2pc - faster than a year ago - despite an intense United States campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.

Unlisted Huawei, which only started disclosing quarterly results this year, said revenue in the first half rose to 401.3bn yuan (€52.3bn) from 325.7bn yuan (€42.4bn) a year ago, with smartphone shipments reaching 118 million units, up 24pc.

Huawei's supply chain was significantly disrupted when it was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in mid-May.

The US government alleges it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

Reuters

