HSBC to cut staff by 35,000 in sweeping overhaul

HSBC is set to slash about 35,000 staff from its workforce and is taking $7.3bn (€6.7bn) of charges in its most dramatic overhaul under chairman Mark Tucker.

The London-based lender is targeting cost reductions of $4.5bn at underperforming units in the US and Europe.

In Ireland, HSBC employs in excess of 350 people, including global function heads at its headquarters at Grand Canal Square in Dublin.

Yesterday, the group said it did not have any geographical breakdown on where the job losses would occur.

The bank will accelerate investments in Asia, where it draws the bulk of its profit but is grappling with risks from the Hong Kong protests and China's coronavirus outbreak.

The board is also deciding whether the sweeping overhaul announced by interim boss Noel Quinn is enough to secure him the top job permanently. "Parts of our business are not delivering acceptable returns," Mr Quinn said in the bank's full-year earnings statement yesterday.

Mr Quinn, who is also exiting several business lines, said staff numbers could drop by 15pc within the next three years. The cutbacks will extend into parts of HSBC's European and US investment banking businesses, particularly in fixed income.

Meanwhile, HSBC's adjusted pre-tax profits of $22.2bn beat analysts' forecasts, despite the multi-billion-dollar charge taken against the cost of the restructuring.

HSBC had been forecast to report an adjusted pre-tax profit of $21.8bn, according to analysts.

The bank warned the coronavirus outbreak and economic disruption in Hong Kong may affect its 2020 performance.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

Irish Independent