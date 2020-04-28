HSBC puts redundancy programme on ice as profits fall

Banking giant HSBC has put its mammoth redundancy programme on ice as it revealed first-quarter profits almost halved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said it was putting the "wellbeing" of its staff first during the crisis and pausing plans to axe 35,000 jobs globally.

It reported a 48pc slump in pre-tax profits to $3.2bn (€2.95bn) for the first three months of 2020.

The group's profits were slashed as it set aside $3bn (€2.8bn) for bad loans, up 417pc on a year earlier, as the coronavirus crisis and oil price crash hammers the global economy.

Noel Quinn, group chief executive, said: "The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers has been the main driver of the change in our financial performance since the turn of the year.

"The resultant increase in expected credit losses in the first quarter contributed to a material fall in reported profit before tax compared with the same period last year."

He added: "I take the wellbeing of our people extremely seriously.

"We have therefore paused the vast majority of redundancies related to the transformation we announced in February to reduce the uncertainty they are facing at this difficult time."

