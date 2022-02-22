HSBC pays out €3bn in bonuses as profits more than double

Banking giant HSBC has handed out a mammoth $3.5bn (€3bn) in bonuses as it revealed annual profits more than doubled.

The group hiked its staff bonus pool by nearly a third, up from $2.7bn in 2020, while chief executive Noel Quinn picked up a total pay package of £9m (€10.8m) for 2021.

HSBC's annual report showed that the group's boss landed £4.9m in pay and bonuses, as well as £4.1m in long-term performance share awards.

The bumper payouts came as HSBC reported pre-tax profits of $18.9bn for 2021, up from $8.8bn in 2020, when pre-tax profits fell 34pc due to hefty provisions for pandemic loan losses.

It comes as the results season confirms a lucrative year for banker bonuses, following NatWest's move to increase its bonus pot for staff from £200m to £298m, while emerging markets-focused group Standard Chartered hiked awards by 38pc to $1.4bn for 2021.

HSBC results have been buoyed as it joined fellow banks in releasing bad debt cash set aside in the early days of the pandemic after defaults have proved lower than feared across the sector.

It released $900m last year, having taken a charge of $8.8bn a year earlier.

This boosted its figures, with results likewise helped higher by surging commercial banking revenues.

The firm also brought forward a key profitability target by a year thanks to rising interest rates worldwide as central banks tackle surging inflation.

There was also cheer for investors as the group approved a second interim dividend of 0.18 dollars per share, making a total for 2021 of 0.25 dollars per share as all regions reported a profit.

It added it would buy back up to $1bn of its own shares after completing the $2bn previous share buyback programme.

Figures showed HSBC's UK pre-tax profits rose by $4.5bn to $4.8bn, while its Asia operations increased by $12.2bn.

Mr Quinn said the results reflected the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

He said: "We made good progress against our strategy in 2021, which contributed to a strong financial performance that was supported by the global economic recovery. All of our regions were profitable and we saw growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 in many of our business lines.

"We have good momentum coming into 2022 and are confident that we can continue to execute against our strategy.

"We also remain cognisant of the potential impact that further Covid-19 related uncertainty and continued inflation might have on us and our clients."

The annual report showed that Mr Quinn and other executive directors donated their base salary increases for 2021 to charity - amounting to £22,000 for Mr Quinn - "given the ongoing challenging external environment".

Chief finance officer Ewen Stevenson - whose total pay packet jumped to £3.7m for 2021, plus £2.4m in long-term share awards on top - also donated his £112,000 fixed pay allowance increase to charity.