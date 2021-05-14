Howard Millar’s jet firm spends $130m on five new aircraft

Sirius Aviation Capital, the jet leasing platform co-founded by former Ryanair chief financial officer Howard Millar, has finalised a deal to buy five mid-life aircraft in a transaction understood to be worth about $130m (€107m).

Three of the five single-aisle aircraft are currently in operation with US low-cost carrier Southwest, while two are with Air New Zealand. The three with Southwest are Boeing 737 NGs, while the other two are A320s.

The jets have been acquired from BOC Aviation, a member of the Bank of China. The deal brings to 10 the number of aircraft acquired by Sirius this year from BOC.

Earlier this year, Sirius also bought three Boeing 737 NGs that are in operation with Southwest, as well as an Airbus A320 that’s leased to Spirit in the United States, and an A320 leased to Abu Dhabi-based Etihad.

Sirius has declined to comment on the size of the two deals, but industry sources reckon the 10 aircraft cost in the region of $270m.

The aircraft leasing business – having been hit hard during the Covid pandemic – is showing signs of growth again.

Last month, the chief executive of Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant AerCap, Gus Kelly, said the company had seen a significant increase in leasing activity during the first quarter of 2021.

Sirius’ latest deal with BOC has seen it enter a joint venture with investment funds managed by New York-based HPS Investment Partners. The global investment firm has about $69bn of assets under management.

Sirius’ share of the joint venture was funded via its commitment from its anchor investor, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP). ADCP is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company, and US investment firm Falcon Edge.

The joint venture was founded in 2019 with a $1bn fund. It subsequently invested $100m in Sirius, taking a significant minority stake in the business.

Ed Coughlan, the chief commercial officer and deputy CEO at Sirius, said the latest deal continues the firm’s strategy of capitalising on the “attractive returns available in mid-life single aisle aircraft leasing”.

He said Sirius wants to build its relationship with HPS in coming years to invest in aircraft purchase and leasebacks directly with airlines and to acquire aircraft in portfolio opportunities.

The previous deal inked by Sirius in January saw Sirius enter a joint venture with Carolous Aviation Leasing, a portfolio company of Corrum Capital Management, which is a US-based investment firm active in the aviation industry.

Mr Millar, who is chief executive at Sirius, is still a non-executive director at Ryanair.

He and his Sirius colleagues originally planned to float their Sirius Aircraft Leasing Fund on the London Stock Exchange.

They had intended to raise between $250m and $300m, and match it with debt, to give it the financial firepower to buy between 20 and 25 second-hand jets. But in late 2018, the planned flotation was postponed due to market volatility, despite what the company said was a favourable response from potential investors.