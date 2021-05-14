| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Howard Millar’s jet firm spends $130m on five new aircraft

Sirius Aviation Capital was founded by Howard Millar, a former Ryanair CFO. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Sirius Aviation Capital was founded by Howard Millar, a former Ryanair CFO. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Sirius Aviation Capital was founded by Howard Millar, a former Ryanair CFO. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Sirius Aviation Capital was founded by Howard Millar, a former Ryanair CFO. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Sirius Aviation Capital, the jet leasing platform co-founded by former Ryanair chief financial officer Howard Millar, has finalised a deal to buy five mid-life aircraft in a transaction understood to be worth about $130m (€107m).

Three of the five single-aisle aircraft are currently in operation with US low-cost carrier Southwest, while two are with Air New Zealand. The three with Southwest are Boeing 737 NGs, while the other two are A320s.

Most Watched

Privacy