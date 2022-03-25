How to make sense of the ECB's mixed messages

The European Central Bank is leaning in to a deliberately vague communications strategy as it grapples with the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.

A surprise move this month to bring an early end to its bond-buying schemes lifted market expectations of an interest rate rise, or two, this year.

On Thursday, the ECB also announced a phase-out of its relaxed pandemic collateral rules, a sign it is getting back to ‘normalisation’.

One of the ECB’s top officials told an Irish event the same day that he does “not exclude” rates beginning to rise in 2022, “some time” after bond buying ends.

“It could mean a week. It could mean several months. I would say that I do not exclude a lift-off still in the course of this year,” said Frank Elderson, a member of the ECB’s six-member executive board along with Ireland’s Philip Lane.

Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary said Mr Elderson was “more dovish” than the expectations in the market, which already regard a rate rise as almost a given.

Traders are currently pricing in a 0.5pc hike in the ECB’s deposit rate by December, he said, ending what will, by then, be an eight-year run of negative interest rates.

Mr Elderson’s countryman, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, and his counterparts in Germany, Austria and Latvia, have talked up rate rises this year.

ECB chief economist and former Irish central bank chief Philip Lane is betting on continued strong growth despite prices rising to a euro-era high of 5.9pc even before the war.

ECB president Christine Lagarde told a conference in Paris this week that “even in the bleakest scenario” – which includes rising wages feeding back into inflation, a gas and oil boycott and a more drawn-out war – eurozone growth would hit 2.3pc this year.

The upbeat forecast gives the ECB cover to raise rates, although Mr Elderson said there are “lots of trade offs” and that growth forecasts are “tilted to the downside”.

Some economists fear a return to 1970s-style stagflation, where rising prices are coupled with low or zero growth.

“Stagnation is not foreseen,” Mr Elderson said, echoing Ms Lagarde’s remarks in Paris.

Stagflation is not a concern for Ireland, at least not according to the latest forecasts from the Economic and Social Research Institute, which sees the economy expanding by 6.2pc in GDP terms this year.

That is despite inflation of 6.7pc for the year, which could spike as high as 8.5pc this summer on the back of soaring energy and food prices.

The biggest worry for central bankers, aside from the war, is whether wage rises will feed back into rising prices – although ECB officials insist they see no evidence of this yet.

The Irish SME association chief Neil McDonnell warned Irish people to be “realistic” about wages given huge labour costs weighing on small firms in the grooming, cleaning, food, leisure, childcare, hospitality and construction sectors.

“We will have to face the fact that neither the Irish Government nor Irish employers will be able to fully make good the rapidly rising costs of living wreaked on citizens due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”